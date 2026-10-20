The Numbers Are in on Sanctuary Fairfax County – and It's Worse Than Anyone Thought

Fairfax County, Virginia, a suburb of Washington, D.C., has spent years earning its reputation as one of the commonwealth's most friendly jurisdictions for illegal aliens. Over the last few years, under the guidance of its Soros-fund commonwealth's attorney, Steve Descano, it has turned into a full-blown sanctuary city.

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And, now, a congressional investigation is putting real numbers on the county's descent into sanctuary-lawlessness.

A new interim report released Tuesday by the House Judiciary Committee reveals that the Fairfax County Sheriff’s Office ignored at least 1,670 Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detainers between the years 2023 and 2025, and released criminal illegal aliens back into the community rather than turning them over to ICE.

Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin got a peek at the committee's findings and broke them down on X:

NEW: The House Judiciary Committee has just released the results of its investigation into sanctuary policies in Fairfax County, VA via an interim staff report that makes the following conclusions:



- Fairfax County, VA ignored at least 1,670 ICE detainers between 2023-2025,… — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) October 20, 2026

Melugin’s overview makes it clear that the 1,670 ignored detainers were just the beginning of what the committee uncovered.

Investigators also accused Descano and his office of giving preferential treatment to illegal aliens, including by declining to prosecute or substantially reducing charges in cases where a conviction could lead to deportation as a consequence. Meanwhile, actual American citizens weren't offered similar sweetheart deals for their transgressions.

According to Melugin, the committee’s preliminary review of more than 1,100 criminal cases identified at least 100 previously unreported illegal aliens who had allegedly benefited from Descano’s lax prosecutorial decisions.

Those cases apparently included illegals accused of DUI, felony drug possession, felony grand larceny, shoplifting, fraud, trespassing, destruction of property, and even assaulting a law enforcement officer.

Among the examples highlighted by Melugin is an illegal alien who was charged with felony carnal knowledge of a child, but had the charge reduced to misdemeanor “consensual sex with a child” and was offered a suspended 90-day jail sentence by Descano.

The report also found that Descano, who was hauled in front of the committee back in May, gave conflicting explanations for his policies, testifying that they were aimed at protecting legal aliens from disproportionate immigration consequences, but then later writing that his decisions could also benefit illegal aliens.

If this interim report is any indication, Fairfax County’s sanctuary reckoning is just getting started.

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