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Illegal Alien Accused of Beheading Iwo Jima Statue Gets Big Break From Judge

Teri Christoph Follow @TeriChristoph
Oct 26, 2026 12:17 PM
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Illegal Alien Accused of Beheading Iwo Jima Statue Gets Big Break From Judge
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

When it comes to sweetheart deals for illegal aliens who commit crimes in Virginia, we're usually talking about Fairfax County here on the pages of RedState. But Fairfax's smaller, equally illegal-alien-friendly neighbor, Prince William County, isn't much better – and this story proves it.

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As RedState previously reported, 27-year-old Miguel Alonso Maldonado Soriano, an illegal alien from Mexico, is accused of badly damaging the Quantico Iwo Jima monument last week after he took a sledgehammer to it and knocked the head off one of the Marine figures. Police said officers caught him in the act, and the damage is expected to cost hundreds of thousands of dollars to repair.

Prince William County Circuit Court Chief Judge Petula Metzler on Monday granted Maldonado Soriano bond in the astonishingly low amount of just $2,500. The Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office argued that Maldonado Soriano should remain behind bars, while Maldonado Soriano’s attorney argued in favor of freeing him.

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There was, however, another important revelation made during the hearing: Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has now lodged a detainer against Maldonado Soriano.

So, while Maldonado Soriano has now been granted bond on the Virginia charges, the ICE detainer means federal immigration authorities are seeking to take him into custody if he posts bond and is released by local authorities.

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people. 

Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics ICE | ILLEGAL ALIEN | ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION | LAW AND ORDER | VIRGINIA
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