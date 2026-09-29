‘You’re Going to Write Us a Ticket?’ — Essayli Mocks Newsom’s ICE Weapon Bans, Tells DHS to Ignore

Democrat California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s press office spent Tuesday bragging that the governor had signed a package of bills to fight what it called President Trump’s “Orwellian immigration tactics used to terrorize people.”

Advertisement

That package includes a first-in-the-nation ban on shock gloves and new limits on flash-bang grenades and explosive breaching charges used in immigration enforcement.

U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli was less than impressed with the flex.

"Governor, we’ve been through this already. If you want to regulate federal agents, you have to win a federal election. Until then, you have no jurisdiction," he wrote on X.

Essayli said he has advised the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to disregard the shock-glove ban.

Governor, we’ve been through this already. If you want to regulate federal agents, you have to win a federal election. Until then, you have no jurisdiction.



Accordingly, I have advised DHS to disregard your bill attempting to ban safe and effective less-lethal tools that agents… https://t.co/zDqvn3j8Qx — F.A. United States Attorney Bill Essayli (@USAttyEssayli) September 29, 2026

Minutes later, after Newsom’s office touted the flash-bang restrictions in a separate X post, Essayli fired back with a solid taunt.

"[Governor] Gavin Newsom just signed a bill that puts restrictions on the use of flash-bang grenades and explosive breaching charges, including in immigration-enforcement activities," his press team bragged.

"Or what?" Essayli fired back. "You’re going to write us a ticket?"

Or what? You’re going to write us a ticket. https://t.co/h3HCwwO3tS — F.A. United States Attorney Bill Essayli (@USAttyEssayli) September 29, 2026

As RedState's Teri Christoph reported last month, DHS is moving to spend up to $20 million on “shock gloves” that ICE agents can use to deliver an electric jolt when someone resists detention.

The gloves stay inert until an officer hits a switch, and supporters compare the jolt to a bee sting meant to break resistance without a prolonged fight. Basically, a more efficient taser.

Democrats immediately branded the gear as comparable to medieval devices like the rack or the iron maiden.

"This is torture," said Democrat Rep. Sara Jacobs (CA-51). "No more money for ICE or Border Patrol. Instead, we need to dismantle and overhaul them."

BREAKING: @CAGovernor Gavin Newsom just signed 21 bills to protect Californians from Trump’s Orwellian immigration tactics used to terrorize people, including the nation’s first shock glove ban and a first-in-the-nation 25% tax on private detention centers. pic.twitter.com/HrT4C5re4y — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) September 29, 2026

Advertisement

"This is about stepping up where the federal government has failed our communities," Newsom said. "We will continue protecting our people, upholding the rule of law, and making clear that if the federal government operates in California, we will hold them accountable."

Illegal aliens aren't "our people."

House Homeland Security Democrats urged Secretary Markwayne Mullin to kill the shock glove purchase.

"ICE has demonstrated a pattern of misusing tools and devices, including rubber bullets and chemical sprays, in manners that put the public at greater risk of serious injury or death," wrote Democrat Rep. Bennie Thompson (MS-02).

What actually puts the public at risk is allowing illegal aliens to roam the streets of American cities. A little bee sting is the least they deserve whilst being rounded up. If school resource officers can use the same technology on unruly teens, they can surely use it to keep criminals in line.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy RedState's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.