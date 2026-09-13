Surprise: Trump Promises to End US Tariffs on Irish Whiskey

If you're like me, you like the occasional dram before bedtime, or before supper, or after lunch, or whenever you feel like it - responsibly, of course. Never to excess, never when driving, and never, ever when handling firearms.

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What's more, a lot of us are fond of really good Irish whiskey. The Irish may be known for Guinness, but they make some great whiskeys, too. The catch is that there has been a 10 percent tariff on Irish whiskey imported into the United States for some time now. But President Donald Trump, on a recent visit to the Emerald Isle, made a surprising promise: namely, to lift that tariff, making great Irish whiskeys a little more affordable over here.

That's good news and then some.

President Trump said Sunday that he plans to lift tariffs on Irish whiskey, an announcement he made while visiting the Emerald Isle. “Ireland itself has been so incredible, so inviting, and we’re very honored by presenting you with a great course. It’s been great,” the president said while speaking at a ceremony for the Amgen Irish Open, a golf tournament, at the Trump International Golf Links & Hotel in Doonbeg. “I want to mention one thing, Taoiseach [Micheál Martin] and I talked about it, and [Irish golfer] Shane [Lowry] talked about it, and everybody’s been bugging me, they’re saying, ‘Would you do me a favor? It’s so unfair what’s going on. Could you possibly take the tariffs off of Irish whiskey?’ And I said, ‘On behalf of the United States of America, I am going to take the tariffs off,’” he continued.

A dram of Tullamore Dew, Bushmills 12 Year Single Malt, or Jameson may be about to get a little more affordable.

This isn't the first time President Trump, a teetotaler himself (hey, nobody's perfect), has made our tipples a little more affordable; he's done it for Scotch, too.

Last April, Trump said that he was dropping tariffs on Scotch whisky after a visit from the U.K.’s King Charles III and Queen Camilla. “I will be removing the Tariffs and Restrictions on Whiskey having to do with Scotland’s ability to work with the Commonwealth of Kentucky on Whiskey and Bourbon, two very important Industries within Scotland and Kentucky,” Trump wrote on Truth Social at the time.

He did remove the tariffs on Scotch, so there's no reason to believe he doesn't mean it for Irish whiskey. Work may be the curse of the drinking man, but at least being a drinking man, in these days of rising costs, may actually get a little bit cheaper, where whiskeys from Ireland and Scotland are concerned. Although I love a good Irish whiskey or Scotch now and then, my favorites at the moment are a couple of whiskeys distilled in Texas and sold under the brand (of course) TX; they have a nice bourbon and a lovely blended whiskey, with a buttery-smooth, mildly smoky flavor. Another of my favored blended whiskeys, as well, is made right up the road at the world-famous (in Alaska) Denali Distillery.

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But it's good to have variety. And President Trump, while he may abstain himself, has shown he has a little bit of heart for his constituents who enjoy a good imported snort every now and then.

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