Would it surprise you to learn that some of the biggest defense contractors in the United States have been helping China build out its own aerospace industry – and that includes companies with ties to the Chinese military? And, even more shocking, that some of these technology transfers have taken place with the full knowledge and blessing of the U.S. government?

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That's the shocking conclusion of a new congressional investigation that looked into how some American and European aerospace giants have helped China to strengthen its military capabilities, even though Beijing poses one of the greatest national security threats to the United States.

On Thursday, Republican Rep. John Moolenaar (MI-04), chairman of the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), released a report that details how major aerospace companies transferred their advanced technology and manufacturing capabilities directly to firms in China that are connected to the People's Liberation Army (PLA).

Among the companies named in the report are Honeywell Aerospace, GE Aerospace, and Collins Aerospace.

Today, Select Committee Chairman @RepMoolenaar released a new report exposing how U.S. and allied aerospace companies have helped advance the Chinese Communist Party’s military capabilities through commercial partnerships.



The investigation found that American and European… — Select Committee on China (@ChinaSelect) November 19, 2026

The report is called China's Wingmen: How Western Government Policy Enabled China's Rise in the Skies, and is the culmination of a year-long investigation into six joint ventures between American and Chinese companies. The partnerships resulted in information being shared on things like aircraft flight controls, navigation systems, surveillance technology, electrical systems, and brakes.

Despite this all apparently being legal, the committee found that these companies helped China acquire the expertise and manufacturing capabilities it needs to build up its own aerospace industry.

Moolenaar didn't mince words about the implications.

"American and European companies transferred technology to China that could be used against our brave men and women in uniform. With the CCP's military-civil fusion there are no private companies in China. The PLA will exploit civilian technology and use it to advance its military ambitions and that is what happened here."

European aerospace giant Airbus also came under the investigation's scrutiny for its commercial relationships with China's aviation industry. The committee warned that only restricting American defense contractors wouldn't solve the problem if European companies like Airbus simply filled the gap by providing Beijing with the exact same technology.

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The committee is now calling for tougher restrictions to be levied on all technology transfers to China and wants to see an end to those taxpayer-funded defense contracts that are apparently helping Beijing to build out its military capabilities.

That's a great start, to be sure, but the big question here still remains: why were these transfers ever allowed in the first place?

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