Trump EPA Plans to Revise Biden Energy Rules With Congress' Aid, for $45 Billion in Savings

Energy, affordable, reliable energy is at the heart of our economy. Energy has been at the heart of every economy since there have been economies, even when that energy was in the form of firewood carried on the backs of oxen and people into the first villages, towns and cities. When energy is relatively cheap, people are more prosperous; when energy is relatively more expensive, people are generally less prosperous. And, yes, right now the Iran crisis has made energy relatively more expensive.

Advertisement

But there's a systemic issue with the two political parties. The Iran mess is temporary. Democrats seem determined to make energy more expensive and less reliable and keep it that way — permanently.

On Saturday the Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency, Lee Zeldin, posted an interesting conversation with Fox News host Kayleigh McEnaney to describe the repeal of some onerous Biden-era energy rules that were raising energy costs.

While in Lubbock, Texas, President Trump announced a new and vital EPA action to correct Biden-era oil and gas regulations. This is a no brainer, common sense win for the American people that will ramp up U.S. oil and natural gas production. Just joined @kayleighmcenany to discuss this important work. — Lee Zeldin (@epaleezeldin) November 7, 2026

Mr. Zeldin writes:

While in Lubbock, Texas, President Trump announced a new and vital EPA action to correct Biden-era oil and gas regulations. This is a no brainer, common sense win for the American people that will ramp up U.S. oil and natural gas production. Just joined @kayleighmcenany to discuss this important work.

Here's how that conversation went.

Kayleigh McEnaney: You are putting forward new regulations, that would revise Biden's oil and natural gas regulations. How will this bring down costs? Lee Zeldin: 210 million additional barrels of U.S. oil production. It's estimated there will be 1.4 trillion cubic square feet of U.S. natural gas. $45 billion of regulatory savings. This was just announced by President Trump when he was in Lubbock, Texas. This is a big priority for a lot of these oil producers. A lot of Americans may not realize, a lot of these wells are marginal wells, these are Mom and Pop type operations, that they are generating revenue today to pay their bills, for the next few weeks, for the next month, and we need to make sure that there is the right regulations in place, following the law, applying common sense, bringing down costs while increasing supply. It's a no-brainer.

Increasing supply is good. Offering some regulatory relief to small businesses is also good.

On a recent feral hog hunting journey to Texas, we saw a lot of what appeared to be these kinds of small operations; two or three wells in a field, usually with a shack or a mobile home or trailer on the property, serving as an office. Sometimes the wells shared the property with a family home. Sometimes there were cattle grazing in the area. These are the people who produce the lion's share of our petroleum and natural gas, despite what the leftists screeching about "Big Oil" would have you believe. These companies employ an average of 12 people, and they are the companies that struggle the most with overbearing regulations.

Advertisement

Energy costs are still higher than we'd like them to be. But that's no reason not to take action where we can to bring them down.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump’s leadership and bold policies, America’s economy is back on track.

Help us continue to report on the president’s successes and combat the Democrats' lies about America's economic revival. Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.