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Secret Service Arrests Armed Venezuelan Illegal Alien Near WH Who Allegedly Wanted to Kill POTUS

Ward Clark Follow @TheGreatLander
Nov 06, 2026 7:09 PM
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Secret Service Arrests Armed Venezuelan Illegal Alien Near WH Who Allegedly Wanted to Kill POTUS
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

This is beginning to become something of a cliche. On Thursday night, the U.S. Secret Service arrested a suspect near the White House. The suspect, Ronny Yordrix Guanipa Chrinos, according to the Secret Service, had in his possession a rifle, two handguns, and ammunition; he was threatening to kill President Trump.

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And, here's the kicker: He is reported to be an illegal alien from Venezuela. Fox News' Bill Melugin described the event in an article on X. The suspect's booking photo and a photo of the seized weapons are included.

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Mr. Melugin details the charges Chrinos faces:

He was arrested and charged with carrying a rifle outside of a home or business, three counts of unlawful transportation of a firearm, three counts of unregistered firearms, three counts of unregistered ammunition, possession of certain dangerous weapons, carrying a pistol without a license, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, theft, and receiving stolen property.

Those are pretty serious charges, and when you consider that this person shouldn't have been in the United States in the first place, well, there's another mark against the non-enforcement of our immigration laws by the Biden administration. This time, at the very least, a possible disaster was averted.

The main Fox News website also carried the story.

An illegal immigrant from Venezuela was arrested near the White House on Thursday after he was allegedly found inside a stolen vehicle carrying multiple firearms and reportedly threatening to kill President Donald Trump, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

U.S. Secret Service officers approached the suspect Thursday evening after spotting him "acting suspicious in his car while it was parked on Constitution Avenue in Washington, D.C.," DHS told Fox News.

The suspect told officers that he heard voices in his head telling him to come to the nation's capital and kill Trump, DHS said.

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Here's the onion:

The suspect was identified as Ronny Yordrix Guanipa Chrinos, who illegally entered the country through Texas in March 2024 and was subsequently arrested by U.S. Border Patrol, according to officials. 

He was later released into the country under the Biden administration.

Ronny Yordrix Guanipa Chrinos is now, according to Fox, in the custody of the U.S. Marshals, greatly increasing the likelihood that he will be eventually turned over to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Here's the thing: Satisfying as it would be to see this goblin sent back to Venezuela, perhaps with the assistance of a size-11 ICE agent's boot to the backside, he will have to answer for his crimes here first. And these, especially when connected to threats against the President of the United States — no matter who that happens to be at any given time — are and should be very serious charges indeed. The gun charges alone should keep Chrinos locked up for some time, and that's a good thing. More so, in fact, since, as an illegal alien, his possession of any firearm is also illegal.

Assuming he is tried, convicted, and sentenced, we can always deport him after he's done his time. 

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

Help us continue to report the truth about the president's border policies and mass deportations. Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics ILLEGAL ALIEN | ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION | CRIME | DONALD TRUMP
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