Secret Service Arrests Armed Venezuelan Illegal Alien Near WH Who Allegedly Wanted to Kill POTUS

This is beginning to become something of a cliche. On Thursday night, the U.S. Secret Service arrested a suspect near the White House. The suspect, Ronny Yordrix Guanipa Chrinos, according to the Secret Service, had in his possession a rifle, two handguns, and ammunition; he was threatening to kill President Trump.

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And, here's the kicker: He is reported to be an illegal alien from Venezuela. Fox News' Bill Melugin described the event in an article on X. The suspect's booking photo and a photo of the seized weapons are included.

BREAKING: DHS confirms to @FoxNews that a suspect arrested by US Secret Service last night in a stolen vehicle near the White House with a rifle, two handguns, and ammo is a Venezuelan illegal alien who threatened to kill President Trump and was previously caught and released at the Texas border in 2024 by the Biden administration. Per DHS, last night, Secret Service agents saw a man acting suspiciously in a vehicle on Constitution Ave. near the White House. When agents approached it, the suspect, Ronny Yordrix Guanipa Chrinos, told them he was hearing voices in his head telling him to come to DC to kill President Trump. A search of the car revealed he had an AR-15 style rifle, a Mac 10, a Glock-43x, and ammo. The car was also stolen. He was arrested and charged with carrying a rifle outside of a home or business, three counts of unlawful transportation of a firearm, three counts of unregistered firearms, three counts of unregistered ammunition, possession of certain dangerous weapons, carrying a pistol without a license, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, theft, and receiving stolen property. ICE has placed a detainer on him with US Marshals, who currently have him in custody. DHS says he crossed the TX border illegally in March 2024 and was released into the country by the Biden admin. DHS Sec. Mullin is praising the Secret Service agents: “Thanks to our brave Secret Service officers, this illegal alien with three firearms in his vehicle was arrested near the White House before he could harm anyone,” said Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin. “On top of threatening President Trump, he is an illegal alien from Venezuela who had no business being in our country in the first place. This is just an example of the incredible work done by the men and women of the Secret Service every single day." — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) November 6, 2026

Mr. Melugin details the charges Chrinos faces:

He was arrested and charged with carrying a rifle outside of a home or business, three counts of unlawful transportation of a firearm, three counts of unregistered firearms, three counts of unregistered ammunition, possession of certain dangerous weapons, carrying a pistol without a license, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, theft, and receiving stolen property.

Those are pretty serious charges, and when you consider that this person shouldn't have been in the United States in the first place, well, there's another mark against the non-enforcement of our immigration laws by the Biden administration. This time, at the very least, a possible disaster was averted.

The main Fox News website also carried the story.

An illegal immigrant from Venezuela was arrested near the White House on Thursday after he was allegedly found inside a stolen vehicle carrying multiple firearms and reportedly threatening to kill President Donald Trump, according to the Department of Homeland Security. U.S. Secret Service officers approached the suspect Thursday evening after spotting him "acting suspicious in his car while it was parked on Constitution Avenue in Washington, D.C.," DHS told Fox News. The suspect told officers that he heard voices in his head telling him to come to the nation's capital and kill Trump, DHS said.

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Here's the onion:

The suspect was identified as Ronny Yordrix Guanipa Chrinos, who illegally entered the country through Texas in March 2024 and was subsequently arrested by U.S. Border Patrol, according to officials. He was later released into the country under the Biden administration.

Ronny Yordrix Guanipa Chrinos is now, according to Fox, in the custody of the U.S. Marshals, greatly increasing the likelihood that he will be eventually turned over to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Here's the thing: Satisfying as it would be to see this goblin sent back to Venezuela, perhaps with the assistance of a size-11 ICE agent's boot to the backside, he will have to answer for his crimes here first. And these, especially when connected to threats against the President of the United States — no matter who that happens to be at any given time — are and should be very serious charges indeed. The gun charges alone should keep Chrinos locked up for some time, and that's a good thing. More so, in fact, since, as an illegal alien, his possession of any firearm is also illegal.

Assuming he is tried, convicted, and sentenced, we can always deport him after he's done his time.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

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