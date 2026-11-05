Sanctuary NYC: ICE Detainer Now on Violent Illegal Alien After Attack

Anyone who says they can't detect a pattern here, just isn't paying attention. On Thursday, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released information on one Reynaldo Hoel Mayna, an illegal alien from Peru, who stands accused of a violent sexual assault on a woman in Brooklyn. And, again, he was caught at the border during the Biden administration, and was allowed into the United States. Fox News congressional correspondent Bill Melugin broke the story on X.

Advertisement

NEW: DHS confirms that the suspect arrested by NYPD for allegedly following a 27-year-old woman into a Brooklyn building & then violently raping her on Sunday is a Peruvian illegal alien who was caught and released at the California border by the Biden administration on 8/18/2023. Per DHS, 35-year-old Reynaldo Hoel Mayna is now charged with anal rape – strongarm, assault with a deadly weapon, forcible touching: touching sexual/intimate parts of another person, and sexual abuse – 3rd degree. “Sanctuary politicians in New York invited this vile criminal into their community,” said DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin. — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) November 5, 2026

He writes:

NEW: DHS confirms that the suspect arrested by NYPD for allegedly following a 27-year-old woman into a Brooklyn building & then violently raping her on Sunday is a Peruvian illegal alien who was caught and released at the California border by the Biden administration on 8/18/2023. Per DHS, 35-year-old Reynaldo Hoel Mayna is now charged with anal rape – strongarm, assault with a deadly weapon, forcible touching: touching sexual/intimate parts of another person, and sexual abuse – 3rd degree. “Sanctuary politicians in New York invited this vile criminal into their community,” said DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin.

There's also a press release from DHS.

The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released the following statement after U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) lodged a detainer asking authorities in New York City not to release an illegal alien accused of raping a 28-year-old woman. On November 3, 2026, ICE lodged a detainer for Reynaldo Hoel Mayna, a criminal illegal alien from Peru, following his arrest by the New York City Police Department. His criminal history includes anal rape – strongarm, assault with a deadly weapon, forcible touching: touching sexual/intimate parts of another person, and sexual abuse – 3rd degree.

This is growing tiresome.

Here's the good news: Even a Democrat-controlled House and Senate won't be able to stop the Trump administration, DHS and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) from rounding up goblins like this and either making sure they get their just deserts here, or get them on a plane back to where they rightfully should have stayed in the first place. But make no mistake, just as the Biden administration freely let people like this into the country with no thought for the likely results, so will Congressional Democrats use every trick in the book to try to stop DHS and ICE from performing their legal duty. They will try to defund DHS and ICE. They will try to use legislation to hamper them. They will interfere in every way they can, because they want to allow people like Reynaldo Hoel Mayna into the country and they want them to remain in the country, regardless of the cost to the American people. There's no other way to explain their behavior.

Advertisement

For now, though, one illegal alien criminal is behind bars — now to see if ICE can get him before the New York authorities turn him back out onto the streets.

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.