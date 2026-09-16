Stop the Presses: House Oversight Votes to Hold Billionaire in Contempt of Congress, Could Face Jail

It's finally happening: Someone not named Ghislaine Maxwell may be going to jail over the Epstein scandal.

After months of investigations and plenty of unhinged innuendo, a billionaire investor connected to the disgraced financier is on the verge of being held in contempt of Congress.

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Leon Black, the co-founder of Apollo Global Management, refused to show his face on Capitol Hill to testify on his relationship to Epstein.

His lawyers, Susan Estrich and Aaron Cutler, tried to delay the contempt proceedings and condemned the committee’s decision to move forward.

“This entire charade is about politics and ambition. Given our litigation against Chairman Comer and the Committee, the possible ethics violations by Chairman Comer, and the false and potentially libelous and defamatory statements by Ranking Member Garcia, there were more than enough reasons to postpone this mark-up and contempt resolution,” the attorneys said. “Yet, they persisted because they were willing to blindly and recklessly tear down a wealthy man just because they can.”

Sure thing. Tell it to the judge.

The House Oversight Committee nonetheless voted unanimously to recommend that the full House hold Black in Contempt of Congress.

"We've tried every way in the world to get him in... and he refused to show," House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-KY) explained.

LIVE: The Committee marks up a report recommending the House of Representatives hold Leon Black in contempt of Congress for defying subpoenas in the Epstein investigation. https://t.co/CUoKUD80XH — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) September 15, 2026

“Subpoenas are not suggestions. They carry the force of law and require full compliance,” he added.

If the full House vote confirms the Contempt of Congress measure, the legal matter will be turned over to Jeanine Pirro, who heads the U.S. Attorney's Office in Washington, D.C.

RedState's Ward Clark gave important background on Leon Black and his shady relationship to Epstein.

Leon Black is the co-founder of a private equity firm called Apollo Global Management, and held the positions of CEO and Chairman of that firm until 2021, when he stepped down after allegations of his association with the infamous Jeffrey Epstein became known. His association with Apollo Global Management left him with an approximate net worth of $13.8 billion. He was also the chairman of the Museum of Modern Art from 2018 to 2021, and in 2020 was described by Bloomberg as "ruthless." There are also reports that Epstein helped Black negotiate a non-disclosure agreement and a financial settlement after Black's reported affair with a Russian model. He is reported to have paid Epstein as much as $170 million for "tax and financial services." Now, it appears that the House Oversight panel isn't about to let him go without answering some questions.

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House Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA), who is the top Democrat on the Oversight Committee, told MSNOW that Trump's Attorney General Todd Blanche should "do his job and get a criminal conviction out of Leon Black."

Blanche is not officially involved in the process of prosecuting Black, but he routinely consults with attorneys who manage high-profile cases.

Editor's Note: This article was updated post-publication for clarity.

Editor’s Note: Republicans are fighting for election integrity by requiring proper identification to vote. It's common sense, yet Democrats are spreading lies about the impact of such a measure.

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