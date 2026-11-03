DOJ: Postal Worker Stole Hundreds of Republican Mailings

One of the great things about having Election Day in the rearview mirror is that we can finally go to pick up our mail without being burdened with so much in the way of political flyers, mailers and general advertising for the campaigns, that one could insulate a good-sized attic with it. What's really annoying is that all these things are printed on shiny cardstock, so we can't even use it for kindling for the wood stove.

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However, the United States Postal Service (USPS) has an obligation to deliver that mail to its intended destination. You know, "Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds" and all that. So, when a postal worker is indicted for stealing thousands of pieces of mail, including hundreds of Republican campaign mailings, then that's a serious breach of the public trust.

And yet, that's just what seems to have happened.

🚨 A federal grand jury in Wichita, Kansas returned an indictment today charging a postal worker with stealing thousands of pieces of mail, including hundreds of political mailings that were all related to Republican Party candidates. According to court documents, Kelly R. Cram, 59, of Baxter Springs, was indicted on one count of unlawful secretion, destruction, and delay of mail. Read more: https://t.co/QVc38hTokH — U.S. Department of Justice (@TheJusticeDept) November 3, 2026

The X post states:

A federal grand jury in Wichita, Kansas returned an indictment today charging a postal worker with stealing thousands of pieces of mail, including hundreds of political mailings that were all related to Republican Party candidates. According to court documents, Kelly R. Cram, 59, of Baxter Springs, was indicted on one count of unlawful secretion, destruction, and delay of mail.

There's also a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Kansas. The press release states in part:

A federal grand jury in Wichita returned an indictment today charging a Kansas postal worker with stealing thousands of pieces of mail, including hundreds of political mailings that were all related to Republican Party candidates. According to court documents, Kelly R. Cram, 59, of Baxter Springs, was indicted on one count of unlawful secretion, destruction, and delay of mail. Beginning in October 2026, Cram is accused of stealing 4,404 pieces of mail that were intended to be delivered to customers in and around Pittsburg, Kansas. Among the mail items she allegedly stole and placed in her garage, were nearly 400 political mailers solely related to Republican candidates or Republican Partly affiliated political action committees. Agents found no mailers related to candidates of any other political party at Cram’s residence.

This is a serious matter, and not just because of the possibility of a partisan political motive. This is a serious betrayal of trust by a U.S. postal worker, who bears the duty of delivering mail, any and all mail, regardless of its content (barring dangerous materials, obviously), and regardless of any message. And political content is generally pretty easy to spot; trust me, we've had tons of it in the last few weeks, and it almost always takes the form of a giant postcard, with the campaign message clearly visible.

That's fine. Most election years every registered voter gets materials from both the major parties. And we should be able to depend on the postal service to deliver that mail, regardless of the personal opinions of the postal worker in question. And, yes, that applies no matter which party the material is coming from. The shoe-on-the-other-foot rule applies. This is a matter of principle.

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There's an argument to be made here for the campaigns to forgo these mailings; honestly, how many minds are changed by junk mail? But as long as they are using the postal service, then both political parties should be confident that their message is being delivered to the addressee.

If Kelly R. Cram did act as alleged, then that's a serious breach of trust. It's unworthy of the U.S. Postal Service. It's unworthy of 251 years of postal service history.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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