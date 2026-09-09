St. Louis Postal Worker Indicted by DOJ for Allegedly Dumping 30,000 Pieces of Mail

The state of Missouri and the mail simply will not stay out of the news, with the Show Me State's redrawn congressional map and the state secretary of state possibly being held in contempt by the Missouri Supreme Court making headlines over the past few days.

Advertisement

Readers should absolutely stay tuned for the thrilling conclusion of that Saga, as RedState's Susie Moore put it in her piece earlier on Wednesday.

The topic has not slowed down, though, with another news story that may or may nor be related.

In a new federal indictment, the Justice Department says a St. Louis postal worker allegedly threw away at least 30,000 pieces of mail on his route starting in 2024:

A St. Louis postal worker is accused of dumping at least 30,000 pieces of mail in vacant lots since 2024, according to a new federal indictment.



DETAILS: https://t.co/v7d54A9v9S pic.twitter.com/mSqPedDuxU — FOX2now (@FOX2now) September 8, 2026

A St. Louis postal worker is accused of dumping at least 30,000 pieces of mail in vacant lots since 2024, according to a new federal indictment. On Sept. 2, Arnold Paige, 54, was indicted on one count of delay or destruction of mail by a postal employee, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. The new indictment accuses Paige of dumping mail in vacant, weedy lots from roughly to April 29, 2026, rather than delivering it. Paige discarded at least 30,000 pieces of mail in various vacant lots, his indictment alleges.

On Tuesday, Paige appeared in court and pleaded not guilty. If convicted of the charge, he could face up to five years in jail and $250,000 in fines

Fox2 (KPVI/KPLR) reported in April on a large pile of undelivered mail discovered on a vacant lot.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

But Wednesday's updated report noted that "[i]t’s unclear at the moment whether this specific mail-dumping instance, and how many others, may be related to Paige’s indictment."

It also isn't clear what sort of mail was thrown away, but Fox2 said they found a variety of items:

The stack included marketing materials, tax documents, Spire bills and letters from health care providers, among many other items. Some of the mail that FOX 2 could see was addressed to homes in south St. Louis, while other pieces were intended for residents in the Ferguson area.

Stay tuned.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

Help us fight back against the Democrats and Soros-backed DAs that refuse to enforce our laws to hold criminals accountable. Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.