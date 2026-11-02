Alaska Man Monday: Bears, Subarus, and Travel Options

Last Friday, we went seven hours with no electricity. That happens a couple of times a year, sometimes for 15 minutes, sometimes a few hours, and once for 24 hours. It’s no biggie; we’re prepared for it, and since all our power lines are above ground, when we start getting heavy snowfall or a real windstorm, like we did Thursday night and Friday morning, we plan to have the power out for a while.

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You know what, though? It’s worth it. It’s worth it to live in Alaska.

Now, since it’s the tail end of the political season, should we hazard a guess as to this bear’s politics? It did, after all, not just lock itself inside a car – it locked itself inside a Subaru.

A Juneau family says a black bear got trapped in their unlocked Subaru around 12:30 a.m. on Monday and destroyed the interior before Juneau police freed it. Angela Harkins said a neighbor heard the car horn going off and saw the bear inside sitting on the horn before calling 911. Officers woke the family to get the keys, but the bear had ripped out wiring and the doors wouldn’t unlock. “He actually puts his paw on the window at one point before the officer opens the door,” Harkins said. “JPD was using a rope to pull open the door so that they could get it out.” Video sent to Alaska’s News Source shows the bear inside the car, and the moment officers used a rope to pull the door open and release it.

Check out the interior of the car, though.

This is what happens when a bear is locked in a Subaru. https://t.co/yMRq4vSmTD — Ward Clark (@TheGreatLander) November 1, 2026

That’s a real mess, and a real reminder of just how strong these creatures are. Fortunately, in this case, humans and bear all walked away unharmed. Can't say the same for the Subaru. I'm not an auto repair guy, but that looks to me like it's totaled.

Alaska Man score: Five Subarus. Nobody got hurt, and the bear was, after all, just being a bear.

One last thing: This is interesting, for Alaskans, anyway – Alaska Airlines is about to offer new non-stop destinations, one of them being Narita, Japan.

Starting next summer, Alaska Airlines is introducing four new nonstop routes from Anchorage. On May 13, Alaska Airlines will start a seasonal, daily route from Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport to Narita International Airport in Japan on a 737 MAX 8. The summer route ends in September. The route will change to three times a week in January 2028. Starting on June 12, the airline will also be adding seasonal flights to Austin, Dallas and Nashville.

It’s the Narita thing that made my ears perk up. United, my airline of choice since I have lifetime status, can only carry me from Anchorage to Narita if I connect through Denver or San Francisco. But now, my wife and I, who have long wanted to take a vacation in Japan, can fly directly there. That’s encouraging, and may have us bumping those plans up some. Back in my previous life I did a lot of business in Japan, and I love the country and its people; also, my wife speaks and reads Japanese, so she gets along pretty well in that beautiful country. This could be fun. Right now I’m about a third of the way towards my title of 東京ラーメン王 (Tōkyō rāmen-ō), or “Tokyo Ramen King,” which required eating a bowl of ramen in a traditional ramen joint in each of Tokyo’s 23 special wards. I’m looking forward to completing this task and receiving my title.

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Alaska Man score: Five Tokyo ramen joints.

Now, since Tuesday is Election Day, let’s talk about the endless parade of Dans Sullivan we seem to be experiencing up here in the Great Land – and how one of them has apparently disappeared.





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