Watch: Could Georgia Be Ground Zero for Illegal Voting?

The 2026 midterms, which are near-certain to be the most hotly contested and consequential midterms in recent history, are now only weeks away. The campaign season is kicked into high gear, and along with that, it's as near as certain as can be that the schemes to rig elections in favor of certain candidates — let's be honest, in favor of Democrats — are already underway as well.

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Georgia, the Peach State, may be serving as an example of how this is done.

Vulnerabilities in Georgia's voting system could allow tens of thousands of potentially illegal ballots to be cast next month by people no longer living at their addresses of record, an elections data analyst is warning state officials. The state's elections office says federal law should be changed to make that easier to prevent, but then refused to look at data estimating the extent of the problem, which was generated by analyst Mark Davis at the request of The Center Square. Asked about the projections a week before the start of early voting, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said Davis's numbers aren't accurate.

This isn't a problem that's unique to Georgia, although, in all candor, Georgia seems to keep coming up when talk turns to rigged or dishonest elections. But the "why" of all this seems to have an awfully familiar ring to it.

"When people just make stuff up, there's not a lot you can do (with) that," Raffensperger said of Davis, who's been working with Georgia's election files for four decades and sits on a state Republican Party elections task force. Davis isn't warning about illegal votes by non-U.S. citizens, convicted felons, dead people, or people registered at bridges. He's talking about a weakness in elections integrity that the state blames on federal voting rights protections: Registered voters who move out of their counties, fail to update their registrations as state law requires, but then vote anyway at their old precincts, helping decide congressional seats, sheriffs, school boards, city councils and other races that aren't theirs.

Note that key term: "...fail to update their registration as state law requires." These people are breaking the law, and some might think, well, it's not as though they robbed a bank or anything; but their failure to update their registration, their voting in a place they should not be voting in, strikes at the heart of Georgia's election integrity.

All because these people didn't take the simple step of updating their voter registration when they moved. And, presuming they updated their address on their drivers' licenses, bank accounts, with the postal service and so on, they can't make an argument for not knowing they moved into a different precinct, and they therefore should have updated their voter registration. As state law requires.

It's been happening for years, Davis contends. Based on voter roll data compared against U.S. Postal Service change-of-address filings, he estimates 35,000 people violating residency requirements may have voted in the 2020 presidential election, nearly 26,000 potential violations in the 2022 gubernatorial election, and over 36,000 in the 2024 presidential election. More than 9,600 potential unqualified voters may have already taken part in this year's May primary and June runoff, with close to 2,000 of them possibly living out of state, Davis's estimates show. He identifies potential residency violations through his paid access to the National Change of Address database.

Granted, the SAVE America Act may have addressed some of these issues. But the state-level fix seems obvious, if a bit onerous: In the off-years, scrutinize and audit the voter rolls. Democrats resist this at every turn, of course, just as they bitterly oppose any Republican attempt at election integrity. It seems obvious that Democrats prefer our elections to be messy and unsure, which is why, in every election, including the imminent 2026 midterms, Republicans have to win beyond the margin of fraud.

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The other incentive Georgia could set is to place considerable fines on the people that Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger describes, who have not updated their registration as state law requires. State law requires it; let them pay the price if they ignore that state law.

It's that simple.

Watch the full Center Square interview with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger for more.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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