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Aurora, Colorado Human Trafficking Unit: 28 Arrests, 29 Survivors

Ward Clark Follow @TheGreatLander
Oct 08, 2026 10:39 AM
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Aurora, Colorado Human Trafficking Unit: 28 Arrests, 29 Survivors
Crime scene. (Credit: Unsplash/Joshua Coleman)

Aurora, Colorado is a suburb of Denver, encompassing much of the eastern side of the metropolitan area, from around Interstate 70 to the Smoky Hill. Most of Aurora is just that; a quiet suburb, with a range of housing from cheap to mini-mansions, interspersed with shopping and entertainment, like so many American big-city suburbs. 

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Now, we have learned over the last couple of years that parts of Aurora have a darker side, in part due to the non-enforcement of immigration law by the Biden administration. On Thursday we learned of yet another incident, as the Aurora Police Department has announced a major human-trafficking bust.

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Here are some key points:

In its first 12 months of operations, the Human Trafficking Unit launched 53 investigations, arrested 28 suspects and recovered 29 survivors of human trafficking activity, 15 of which were minors. The Human Trafficking Unit has recently grown to three detectives with a supervising sergeant.

It's rather horrifying that there's a need for such a unit. But clearly there is, and unlike the many and varied problems Aurora has faced from illegal alien gang activity over the last few years, the people involved in these human-trafficking operations appear to be home-grown criminals, although it would not be surprising to see the illegal alien gangs involved in this as well. 

Among the 28 suspects arrested is Marshae Wheelock, 24, of Aurora, who is tied to numerous human trafficking and sexual exploitation cases over several years involving multiple child victims. Wheelock currently has three active court cases in Arapahoe and Adams district courts. 

In Arapahoe District Court, Wheelock is charged with trafficking a minor for sexual servitude, pimping a child, pimping, pandering prostitution and engaging in human trafficking for sexual servitude. Wheelock recently accepted a plea deal with the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office and is scheduled to appear Nov. 6 in court for sentencing where he faces eight to 16 years in prison.

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On Thursday, a Fox News report brought out more information warning parents about what to look for in these cases.

For parents, (APD Sgt. Joseph) Sullivan’s advice begins with staying involved and asking questions about what their children are doing online.

Warning signs can include unexplained cash, new clothes or paid-for manicures, as well as disappearing for a weekend and returning with things they did not have before. He encouraged families to use educational resources from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

Full disclosure: My wife and I raised our family in Aurora. We lived there for 30 years, before our long-planned move to the Great Land. Aurora, in my memory, didn't used to have these problems. Granted, every city has its issues, but Aurora seems to be, like so many of our major urban areas, growing new problems. We've seen too many stories out of what used to be a relatively peaceful suburb of the city they once called the Queen of the Plains; problems with gangs taking over apartment buildings, with homelessness, with street crimes, and now with human trafficking. It's a sad situation, and it's one that is being repeated, all too often, in urban and now suburban areas across the fruited plain.

In Aurora, at least, the local police are working the problem as seems appropriate: A special unit, dealing directly with an increasingly dire situation. Now, the question is, what will happen when they get to the prosecutors?

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News Topics COLORADO | CRIME | LAW & ORDER | ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION
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