The Latest Reason Why You Can't Hate The View Enough — An Electioneering Violation?

Astonishingly, The View has been on the air for almost 30 years. So you would think that in that amount of time, every American has found at least one reason to despise this absurd show. The best part is how comically serious they take themselves. But their perceived superiority may have run into a buzzsaw of a problem that could put their broadcast license in jeopardy.

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Electioneering is a violation of ABC's broadcast license.

ABC News program The View tells viewers in FL-27 to "go vote" for Democrat Eliott Rodriguez over Republican Congresswoman Maria Elvira Salazar:



"So, anybody who lives in Coral Gables, in Miami, in Key Biscayne, in… pic.twitter.com/n9s08yGCAD — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) September 28, 2026

On Monday's episode of the show, one of the residents of the brain trust, Ana Navarro, told viewers in Florida's 27th Congressional District to "go vote" for Democrat nominee Elliott Rodriguez to unseat incumbent GOP Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar (FL-27):

So, anybody who lives in Coral Gables, in Miami, in Key Biscayne, in downtown Miami, pay attention to that race and go vote because it's going to matter. And we can actually knock this woman out. There's a great guy running, his name is Elliott Rodriguez. Give him a look.

Navarro also launched into how it made her "spit out her Cuban coffee" to hear a Cuban-American Republican congresswoman take out a paid ad saying "some of the president's immigration policies had gone too far." It's also probably a newsflash to Ana that not all Cuban-Americans vote the same way. In fact, it's a good bet they are not fans of socialism.

But Navarro's usual dimwittedness is not the problem. It's a different form of dimwittedness that might just come in the form of electioneering. While everyone should encourage our fellow Americans to go out and vote, in her zeal to encourage the sheep in The View audience to vote, Navarro may have put her network's broadcast license in jeopardy by telling them how to vote. Way to go, Ana.

This isn't the first time ABC and The View have danced on the thin line of possible electioneering. Back in June of this year, the Media Research Center (MRC) and the Center for American Rights filed a regulatory complaint urging Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chair Brendan Carr not to renew ABC's television licenses. MRC President David Bozell stated,

“Our reply demonstrates that ABC largely avoids the documented evidence of partisan electioneering, misinformation, and programming that minimizes or excuses political violence. The FCC should judge the record, not the rhetoric.”

ABC claims The View is a "bonafide news program," but it is actually just a campaign platform. @TimJGraham @CurtisHouck @NickFondacaro break down why MRC has filed a massive brief with the FCC over "equal time" rule violations and blatant electioneering on ABC-owned stations. pic.twitter.com/mdu8XC58Ux — MRC NewsBusters (@newsbusters) July 6, 2026

Then there is the issue of The View's liberal to conservative guest ratio, or the non-existence of it. In 2025, the show that claims it is a news show booked 102 left-leaning guests, while failing to book even one right-leaning guest. The closest they got was former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger, who voted for Kamala Harris and came on the June 17 show to advocate for the leftist idea of "immigration reform." In August of 2024, then-New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu (R) appeared to support President Trump. Even the token "conservatives" on the panel, Alyssa Farah Griffin and Navarro herself, are anything but.

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Did The View commit an election violation? Let's let the lawyers decide. But if there was ever a group ripe for political karma, it's the "ladies" at ABC. Carr wrote this in July:

Disney is arguing to the FCC that its ABC show The View is a “bona fide news program” Disney claims that its decisions are based on “newsworthiness”—rather than partisan purposes—and thus exempt from political equal time rules Here’s some of the show The FCC will make its decision based on all relevant evidence and precedents

Disney is arguing to the FCC that its ABC show The View is a “bona fide news program”



Disney claims that its decisions are based on “newsworthiness”—rather than partisan purposes—and thus exempt from political equal time rules



Here’s some of the show



The FCC will make its… — Brendan Carr (@BrendanCarrFCC) July 30, 2026

Editor’s Note: Hollywood, academia, and liberal elites are out of touch with the average American.

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