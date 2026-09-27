IDF Delivers Justice in 'Find Out' Moment for Hamas Kidnapper of Oct. 7 Victim

If there was any symbol of how terrible the Oct. 7, 2023 massacre was, it was the sight of poor Noa Argamani pleading for help as she was abducted from the Nova Music Festival and taken away on a motorcycle.

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The IDF confirms the killing of Saher Nidal Latfi Sakr, the man filmed driving the motorcycle used to abduct Noa Argamani from the Nova festival on Oct. 7 pic.twitter.com/wJVbpSamFk — i24NEWS English (@i24NEWS_EN) September 27, 2026

But you may notice the red circle around the kidnapper driving the motorcycle.

According to Israeli officials, that's Saher Nidal Sakr. But they finally tracked him down.

The Israeli Defense Forces’ undercover Gideonim Unit 33 located Sakr in Nuseirat area of Gaza, accusing the man of being “an operative in global Jihad organizations… who provided, among other things, combat means for the Hamas terror organization during the war.” Sakr allegedly supplied Hamas with weapons and helped the terror group coordinate attacks against troops and Israeli civilians. He was with Hamas and Palestinian extremist groups during the Oct. 7 invasion, with Sakr joining the terrorists’ assault on the Nova festival, where nearly 380 people were killed.

Argamani was rescued from Hamas imprisonment after eight months in a daring operation.

Now justice has ultimately been served on Sakr, according to officials.

🔴ELIMINATED: Saher Nidal Latfi Sakr, a terrorist operative affiliated with global jihadist organizations operating in Gaza. Among other activities, he supplied weapons to Hamas during the war.



Sakr infiltrated Israel during the October 7 Massacre and drove the motorcycle used… pic.twitter.com/5eHFifE6l9 — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) September 27, 2026

ELIMINATED: Saher Nidal Latfi Sakr, a terrorist operative affiliated with global jihadist organizations operating in Gaza. Among other activities, he supplied weapons to Hamas during the war. Sakr infiltrated Israel during the October 7 Massacre and drove the motorcycle used to abduct Noa Argamani and Avinatan Or from the Nova music festival into Gaza. Recently, Sakr advanced attacks targeting Israeli civilians & IDF troops. He was eliminated in order to remove the threat he posed.

Warning for graphic images:

The end of a scumbag: A police drone captured the killing of the terrorist who kidnapped Noa Argamani. https://t.co/pmhWWuLx8H pic.twitter.com/uJMJt1GiLo — Amit Segal (@AmitSegal) September 27, 2026

Officials confirmed that they got him.

A job well done.

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