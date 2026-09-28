DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Meme Come to Life: Yes, That Was a Shark Swimming Up the Street in NJ

Nick Arama Follow @nickaramaOG
Sep 28, 2026 11:05 AM
Advertisement
Meme Come to Life: Yes, That Was a Shark Swimming Up the Street in NJ
AP Photo/Joel Angel Juarez

You see it all the time on social media after big floods or hurricanes. 

Someone invariably pulls out a fake meme of a shark swimming up the street, in the subway, or some such thing. 

Advertisement

Except sometimes, perhaps, memes can come true. 

That seems to be the case after the nor'easter hit southern New Jersey. My colleague Sister Toldjah covered some of the big issues that hit up and down the Eastern Seaboard. 

There was a lot of flooding in the area of Surf City, New Jersey, with the flooding approaching four feet high in some areas. 

But one resident saw a surprising sight as she looked at what was swimming up the street to her house. 

This gives you a broader view, but it was Surf City, not Atlantic City. 

A local resident captured a shark swimming through the greyish floodwater on Saturday, with the shark almost blending into the water as he patrolled the town of about 1,300 people.

“Is that a little shark?” a woman could be heard saying in a clip obtained by ABC News. “Oh my God, he’s coming this way.”

Recommended
Outrageous: Five Fairford Terror Suspects Walk Free on Bail Ward Clark Freddy Finds More Tasty Treats and Tradition at the LSU Game Nick Arama
Advertisement

The shark even swam up the resident's driveway before departing and heading off toward Barnegat Bay. 

But fortunately, there was no "Jaws" or "Sharknado" moment in the offing and no real danger to the residents. 

Dr. Greg Skomal, a white shark researcher who works with the Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries, told ABC News it was a smooth dogfish, “Which is a very small, harmless shark that is common in those waters.”

That was a humorous moment in an otherwise problematic storm that caused a lot of trouble. 

On a more serious note, the nor’easter storm has been knocking over trees with its mighty winds and making it next to impossible for many to travel, with thousands of flights canceled and delayed. Wind gusts of 50 mph have swept through New York City — and reached 74 MPH in Surf City — while about 4-6 inches of rain have poured down in states like Rhode Island and Massachusetts. One 56-year-old NYC housing worker was killed by a falling tree caused by the storm on Saturday.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy RedState's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics ABC NEWS | NEW JERSEY
VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

Outrageous: Five Fairford Terror Suspects Walk Free on Bail

Outrageous: Five Fairford Terror Suspects Walk Free on Bail

Ward Clark
Freddy Finds More Tasty Treats and Tradition at the LSU Game

Freddy Finds More Tasty Treats and Tradition at the LSU Game

Nick Arama
AOC Gets Brutal News As She Test-Runs Senate Bid: She Is 'Rejected'

AOC Gets Brutal News As She Test-Runs Senate Bid: She Is 'Rejected'

Kyle Becker

Trending on RedState Videos