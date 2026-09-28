Trump Rolls Back Fuel Economy Standards, Cuts New Car Prices $1,300

On Monday, it became official: the Trump administration has rolled back the draconian Biden-era Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFE) standards from 50.4 miles per gallon (mpg) to 34.9 mpg. It's not clear why 34.9 and not just 35, which would presumably make the math a little easier, but then, government isn't always known for doing things the easy way.

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At any rate, chalk this up to another campaign promise delivered on, just in time for the midterms.

PROMISE MADE, PROMISE KEPT: Trump rolls back car efficiency standardshttps://t.co/u9WCwSvl5y — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) September 28, 2026

The move is expected to drop new car prices by as much as $1,300, in time.

While the Biden-era standards would have been expected to get the nation’s car fleet to average 50.4 miles per gallon by 2031, the Trump administration on Monday brought that number down to 34.9 miles per gallon. The administration argued that this would make cars cheaper, though opponents of the move point out that car owners could spend more on gasoline as a result. The change could also lead to more pollution and worsen climate change. The Trump administration says that the move will make new cars $1,300 cheaper on average. The Biden administration said its change, which would have increased fuel economy requirements by 2 percent per year for model years 2027 through 2031, would have saved drivers more than $600 in fuel costs over the lifetime of a vehicle.

There's Democrat logic for you; a car that costs $1,300 more, but saves you $600 in fuel costs over the life of the vehicle. This is like celebrating the fact that the chocolate ration has been increased from 10 grams to 8 grams.

President Trump took to his Truth Social account to celebrate the move.

The president wrote:

BIG DAY FOR AMERICAN AUTO WORKERS AND CAR BUYERS! I have just approved new Fuel Economy Standards that TERMINATE Sleepy Joe Biden and Pete Boot-EDGE-EDGE's ridiculous EV Mandate. The Dumocrats cost our Great Auto Manufacturers $Billions, forced Americans into cars they never wanted, and wasted Billions on Chargers that were never built. These new Standards will take the waste out of building cars in America. That means LOWER PRICES, saving families thousands on a new, beautiful, and safe car — Far better than the Environmental Monsters that we were building heretofore. Every Manufacturer, from General Motors to Ford to Stellantis, has called me wanting to build here, and now they can! Under my Administration, over 100 $Billion is being invested in American Autos, and that's just the beginning. The Plants are coming back, and Jobs are returning, to Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, South Carolina, and all over our Country. Thank you to our Great Secretaries of Transportation and Commerce, Sean Duffy and Howard Lutnick. AMERICA IS BACK. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!! President DONALD J. TRUMP

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There is, of course, a good argument to be made that the federal government has no authority, under the Constitution, to regulate something like gas mileage standards for cars and trucks. There is no enumerated power in the Constitution that allows Congress or the Executive Branch to do this at all, and therefore, under the Tenth Amendment, it should rightly be prohibited to them. But that ship would seem to have sailed, right around 1860, in fact: so since this is the plate we've been handed, at least we have a larger cut of beef on it now.

These choices should rightly be made by consumers, not government. Now, at least, this move takes us a little closer to that; that is, until a Democrat administration takes control and reverses the whole thing. Remember that in November. Remember that in 2028.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats desperately try to stop it.

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