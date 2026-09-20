Germany Indicts Seven Hamas Suspects in Europe Terror Plot

The problems in the Middle East are spreading. Iran's proxy group, Hamas, doesn't seem to be content with making life miserable for Israel or with remaining in Gaza. Now it appears to be working to spread into Europe — in this case, Germany, where several Hamas plotters have been indicted for storing weapons and ammunition for an October 7, 2023-style attack on German citizens.

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This time, the would-be terrorists were caught.

The German federal prosecutor’s office recently announced that it indicted seven people for allegedly securing weapons for the Hamas terrorist organization, with the goal of launching terrorist attacks on the second remembrance date of the Oct. 7 massacre in Israel. The indictment has catapulted the danger of Hamas’ network in Europe to Israeli, American and European installations and citizens into the spotlight. According to the prosecutor’s office, "All of the accused belong to the foreign terrorist organization Hamas. Some time ago, the organization’s military wing (the so-called Qassam Brigades) began establishing weapons depots in Europe. No later than July 2025, Hamas planned a concrete assassination in Germany or Austria targeting representatives of Israel, people of Jewish faith, or persons with pro-Israel views." The seven suspects were arrested between Oct. 2025 and May 2026.

The weapons cache reported is something that most Americans would see as on the modest side, but this is Europe, where civilian gun ownership is generally lower than in the United States; any such attack would run a much lower risk of running into armed resistance.

The German prosecutors said the suspected Hamas terrorists "had already obtained a functional fully automatic rifle, 13 functional pistols and more than 700 rounds of ammunition. Mohammed A., who is being prosecuted separately, transported some of the weapons to Vienna and stored them there." According to the German paper Die Welt, "One of the accused was working as a confidential informant for Germany’s domestic intelligence agency. The files show that the informant continued reporting to his intelligence handler while allegedly failing to disclose the full extent of his own involvement in obtaining ammunition for the group."

A fully functional, fully automatic rifle isn't something someone can just pick up from a back-alley arms dealer in Europe. It's a safe bet that the weapons and ammo were brought in from the Middle East, by means not described.

It is belaboring the obvious to note that this is very likely a catastrophe averted. With six goblins, one automatic rifle, and 13 handguns, it would not have been on the scale of the infamous attacks into southern Israel, but it could have still done a lot of damage. But there's a larger component to this; terror attacks of this nature are in large part psychological attacks. The perpetrators themselves intend to do as much damage as they can before going out in (we hope) a hail of bullets, but the damage to society goes much deeper. If this attack had gone off, German citizens, especially in Germany's Jewish communities, would have been looking over their shoulders constantly for months, or years.

There are indications that the problem in Germany is much larger than just this one bust.

According to the most recent Federal German domestic intelligence report , Hamas could have had as many as 650 operatives in Germany during 2025, the last year of tracking. In 2024, 550 Hamas operatives were active and in 2023 the number totaled 450. The intelligence officials wrote in the report that "The figures refer to Germany and are partly estimated and rounded." According to the report, 1,250 Hezbollah operatives are active in Germany.

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These are alarming numbers, and the fact that this many Hamas and Hezbollah operatives are active in Germany leads to one obvious conclusion: Sooner or later, they will strike, in Germany, most likely at a soft target — like, say, a music festival or a Christmas market.

Keep this in mind also: We aren't immune to this sort of thing right here in the United States, either. Not by a long shot.

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