Obama Weighs in on the Media Outlets Getting Booted, What He Says Is Unbelievable

The media and the Left are all freaking out over President Donald Trump booting CNN, MS NOW, and Politico from briefings at the White House.

We saw the networks throwing fits out on the sidewalk outside the White House. A passerby even mocked CNN, saying that if they needed to "tell the truth," that was why they were booted.

Advertisement

But perhaps the last person who should weigh in on the issue has now weighed in.

In his typical arrogant and pedantic way, Barack Obama, who was speaking at Colgate University, acted like he was shocked at such a move.

Former President Barack Obama on President Trump's White House press ban: "I’m trying to think what would have happened if I had said, you know what, Fox News, you’re out of here! It’s unimaginable!" pic.twitter.com/R1pmoVasEz — CSPAN (@cspan) September 20, 2026

"I’m trying to think what would have happened if I had said, you know what, Fox News, you’re out of here! It’s unimaginable!" Obama laughed.

Not only did he have the gall to say that, but he also put down anyone who might think it was okay — the 30 percent or so he estimated — saying that indicated "we have not developed the type of understanding democracy requires, and we gotta shore that back up...We gotta roll up our sleeves and get working."

Seriously? This guy's nerve is the size of California: He did try to shut out Fox. Let's review some of what happened under Obama.

Here's what the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press said in 2009 about the Obama White House trying to shut out a Fox News reporter:

Despite the administration’s pledge to play nice earlier this week, the White House tried to exclude Fox News – alone among the five White House “pool” networks – from interviewing executive-pay czar Kenneth R. Feinberg on Thursday. After CNN, ABC, CBS and NBC balked at the plan Tuesday, ABC News’ Jake Tapper asked White House Press Secretary Robert Gibbs about the appropriateness of the administration’s saying that Fox News, which he called “one of our sister organizations,” is “not a news organization.” Gibbs said, “We render an opinion based on some of their coverage and the fairness that, the fairness of that coverage.”

Ah, because they thought Fox wasn't being fair. That sounds familiar.

Oh, and here's what Obama himself said:

On Wednesday, NBC’s Savannah Guthrie interviewed Obama about the propriety of his administration’s stance on Fox News. “We’re going to take the media as it comes,” Obama said. “And if media is operating basically as a talk radio format, then that’s one thing, and if it’s operating as a news outlet, then that’s another. But it’s not something I’m losing a lot of sleep over.”

Can we point out what a hypocritical narcissist he is? It doesn't matter when he does it, but if it's Trump, it's a danger to democracy.

His team even booted reporters from conservative outlets off his plane during his campaign in 2008, blaming "space" issues.

Maybe he needs to check on his own assault on "democracy." This wasn't the only incident or even the worst offense he committed against the press. Can we talk about the spying on the AP reporters and then-Fox News reporter James Rosen?

Not only that, but Trump is one of the most transparent presidents in recent memory. He's always talking to the press, probably too much sometimes. Meanwhile, the AP wrote about the "8 ways the Obama Administration is blocking information," including slow-walking FOIA requests. The story said the fight to access information had never been harder.

Advertisement

So please, Democrats in general and Obama, in particular, save your ridiculous remarks on the subject. You have no credibility at all.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at RedState, we stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical Left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.