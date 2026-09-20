Trump Says He’s Turning DC Arch Into a Sniper-Armed Military Complex and the Left Is Not Okay

President Trump on Sunday announced that the long-planned triumphal arch near Arlington Memorial Bridge will serve a far less ceremonial purpose. It will differ from other arches in that it will become a state-of-the-art "military complex," which he describes, of course, as "the greatest of them all."

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In a Truth Social post, the President said he has agreed to a request by the United States Military to convert the arch into a dual-purpose monument for "National Security" reasons.

"At the strong request of the United States Military, and for National Security purposes, I have agreed to convert the magnificent Triumphal Arch ... into a top-grade Military Complex/Triumphal Arch, to house, store, and have the rapid ability to use large numbers of drones, plus Snipers, on both the roof and plaza areas," he wrote.

It will "additionally have and hold large quantities of sniper ammunition in storage," he added.

"There will be no facility like this anywhere in the World."

At the strong request of the United States Military, and for National Security purposes, I have agreed to convert the magnificent Triumphal Arch, planned since the Civil War Era many years ago, at the Receptive Circle adjoining the Arlington Memorial Bridge, into a top grade… pic.twitter.com/ZtlPai6jny — Commentary Donald J. Trump Truth Social Posts On X (@TrumpTruthOnX) September 20, 2026

Trump initially viewed the project as a monument that would rival a similar one in Paris.

"We're doing one that will be more magnificent and larger than the Arc de Triomphe in Paris," he told NBC News in February. "It's incredible. We're going to do one that's going to top it."

.@POTUS on bringing glamour back to this country with his Triumphal arch: "We're doing one that will be more magnificent and larger than the Arc de Triomphe in Paris... It's incredible. We're going to do one that's going to top it." pic.twitter.com/EuonVlZrUq — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) February 5, 2026

This one will certainly top it. Liberals were already fuming over it being a massive decorative project.

"The project has already drawn sharp criticism from preservationists, lawmakers, and veterans who argue it could disrupt views of the Lincoln Memorial and Arlington National Cemetery," Fox News reports. "Opponents have also questioned whether the project requires congressional approval under federal law."

I mean, he could declare he's placing a rock on the ground to honor all of humanity, and the left would demand congressional approval, tie it to fascism, and a judge would put a stay on the project. So there's that.

Let's check in on some liberal responses now that they know it'll be a military complex defending the nation's capital. They'll no doubt be measured and reserved.

Brian Krassenstein called Trump's post an 84-word run-on sentence and shared some details with his followers. He said that it is “not a normal feature of a ceremonial monument” and asked why a president would want a fortified structure like that in the capital.

The implication, of course, is that he's a dictator.

This is an 84-word run-on sentence in which he tells Americans he wants to build an arch in Washington, D.C. that would store ammunition and drones, and even include positions for snipers.



That is not a normal feature of a ceremonial monument. It raises obvious questions about… pic.twitter.com/7DZiBgK2DW — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) September 20, 2026

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Embedded tweet continues: ... why a president would want a heavily fortified structure like that in the capital, especially one designed with weapons and sniper positions built into it.

"Trump is a total loon - he wants a triumphal arch in Washington with snipers on the roof and stuffed full of sniper ammunition," one follower wrote. "He needs to be led away by a nurse."

"Why would Trump’s triumphal arch need snipers? Are the fallen soldiers at Arlington going to rise from the dead and march on the White House?" one person sneered.

"He's going to kill us," another chimed in.

As journalist Salena Zito once wrote of Trump, “The press takes him literally, but not seriously; his supporters take him seriously, but not literally."

Zito’s line still fits. His critics are taking the snipers and ammo literally. His supporters are taking the arch seriously. Whether every turret gets built is a later story. Regardless, the freakout is just beginning.

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