Muslim Brotherhood Ties Now Exposed in Canadian Politics, Education

O, Canada! See what years of unchecked, unscreened, unvetted immigration from the Third World can do? Canada, that bastion of maple syrup, poutine, and chirping hockey players, now has a problem - a Muslim Brotherhood problem.

Advertisement

A new report is warning that networks aligned with the Muslim Brotherhood have become deeply embedded in Canada, raising concerns that Islamist influence taking root north of the border could pose a broader threat to the U.S. and Western democracies. A report from the Institute for the Study of Global Antisemitism and Policy (ISGAP) revealed ties between Muslim Brotherhood-aligned groups and Canadian democratic institutions, civil society, electoral politics and higher education, demonstrating similarities with other activist movements in the West, a phenomenon some analysts have described as the "red-green alliance." "Canada's challenge is not simply the presence of individual extremist voices or isolated institutional weakness. The report maps how interconnected ideological networks acquire legitimacy, institutional access, public funding, political influence and protection from scrutiny," Charles Asher Small, the research institute's executive director, told Fox News Digital.

In other words, this is deliberate. These kinds of networks don't just arise spontaneously. They are planned, organized and managed. And note what this article calls the "red-green alliance," although here in the United States it would be more of a blue-green alliance, where the radical left is making common cause with Islamic extremists; in the cases of some American politics, like New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani and Michigan senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed, they are even combining the two.

As if communists on their own weren't bad enough.

The powers-that-be in Ottawa (or Washington) can't claim to be surprised. ISGAP has been warning them of just this for at least a year now.

An alarming report released today by the Institute for the Study of Global Antisemitism and Policy (ISGAP), uncovers the deep-rooted presence and growing influence of Muslim Brotherhood-affiliated organizations across Canada’s civil, academic, political, and financial spheres. This has escalated into a significant national security concern that demands urgent and decisive attention – including formally designating the Muslim Brotherhood a terrorist organization. Without urgent action, Canada remains vulnerable to a potential terror attack.

Canada has, honestly, set itself up for it. When you import the Third World, you become the Third World. That's what has happened to many of Canada's major cities. The beginnings of this were already apparent as far back as 2012, the last time I had occasion to drive through Toronto, when and where a great many traditional Middle Eastern garments were visible; we saw it again in 2019 in Montreal. This isn't new. Canada has had plenty of warning. And so have we.

Advertisement

Involvement by the Muslim Brotherhood, though, in planned and established networks, that would and likely will be a major problem. And it looks like they are planning to make some sort of move.

Canada's much more vulnerable to major societal problems than we are. Canada, while vast geographically, is small in population. Only a little over 40 million people are living in Canada, and the great majority of those are within 100 miles of the border with the United States. And, like the United States, a great number of those people are increasingly concentrated in cities, many of which have overly permissive leftist rule.

O, Canada, indeed. Hard times lie ahead for our northern neighbor.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy RedState's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.