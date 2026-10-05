Trump Just Took a Sledgehammer to One of Healthcare's Most Infuriating Practices

The days of healthcare consumers not being able to determine the price of a procedure may soon be behind us, as the Trump administration moves to create regulations that ensure "Americans will have access to more reliable, accessible, and actionable information about what their health coverage includes and what they are likely to pay" for services.

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It's the culmination of an effort started by President Trump during his first term to make healthcare costs known to consumers ahead of time so they can make more informed decisions about their healthcare.

In a Monday announcement, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), working through the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), declared "the actions taken today to create a more transparent healthcare marketplace also ensure employers can make more informed decisions; researchers can better understand healthcare markets; and innovators can build better tools."

HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. said Trump's first-term efforts to increase healthcare cost transparency resulted in providers publishing a glut of information that made it even harder for Americans to determine their expected costs. They "flood[ed] the zone with so much information that, instead of enlightening the process, it actually obscured it further," Kennedy revealed.

This time around, said the secretary, providers will be required "to actually publish it so that we can compare, and that we create a marketplace for the first time — a real marketplace — where people can choose based on quality and price.”

.@SecKennedy: In his first term, President Trump succeeded in demanding healthcare price transparency — but the industry took evasive action to obscure the process. Today, we are fixing that so Americans know exactly what their healthcare procedure will cost. https://t.co/D3zmAy5v0r — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) October 5, 2026

Dr. Mehmet Oz, the administrator of CMS, echoed Kennedy's enthusiasm for the new regulations, remarking, “Greater transparency drives competition, reduces price disparities, and helps lower healthcare costs, a key priority for the Trump Administration."

“At the heart of this rule is a simple idea: People should know what their health insurance will cover and what they will need to pay before receiving medical care, not after the bill arrives," Oz concluded.

.@DrOzCMS: "Our rule is going to empower all these transparency sites in the room today to sync up and deliver a one-stop shop for cost comparison — using data that has always been out there, but has purposely been obfuscated." https://t.co/elzEGpJ3Lf — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) October 5, 2026

Updates by CMS to the Transparency in Coverage (TiC) rules, which were finalized Monday, will "improve the underlying healthcare pricing data by reducing duplicative and unnecessary information, providing more context about in-network prices, increasing available out-of-network pricing information, and strengthening accountability for the completeness and accuracy of published data."

What does this mean for healthcare consumers?

In practical terms, it means that someone shopping for an MRI, outpatient procedure, or other scheduled service should be better able to compare prices amongst different providers before making a decision. The administration's goal is not to set prices, but to create an informative marketplace in which consumers can compare cost and quality — meaning, providers are forced to compete for their business.

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It's a super simple concept (not to mention one that should have already been in operation): If Americans are going to have to shop around for their healthcare, they should at least be able to see the price tag first.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats desperately try to stop it.

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