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Texas PAC Engineered a Pro-Paxton Ad Coup. From the Leftist Heads Exploding, It's Been Effective.

Jennifer Oliver O'Connell Follow @asthegirlturns
Oct 05, 2026 5:04 PM
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Texas PAC Engineered a Pro-Paxton Ad Coup. From the Leftist Heads Exploding, It's Been Effective.
AP Photo/Julio Cortez

On Saturday, RedState was first out the gate to spotlight the ad drop from Texas PAC, a Senate Leadership Fund-affiliated arm, featuring the estranged wife of Republican U.S. Senate nominee Ken Paxton. State Sen. Angela Paxton (R-D08) encouraged Texas voters to "hold the line together" and vote the Republican ticket on November 3.

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WATCH:

The ads aired during the Sunday NFL games, including the Cowboys-Texans game, as part of a pro-Paxton ad buy. This ad touting Paxton's winning record was also featured.

WATCH:

One can rate an ad's effectiveness by whether it is being talked about — negatively or positively — and who is doing the talking. In terms of the Angela Paxton ad, the bat signal went up quickly on the Democrat Left. X posts issued detractions and confusion over why the ad was aired nationally, rattled off takedown talking points, or illuminated more smears about how Angela Paxton is just as corrupt as her husband.

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The brain trust of wishy-washy political strategists and "moderate" Republicans are complaining that it brings negative focus on the couple's marital troubles, especially since State Sen. Paxton does not mention Ken Paxton by name.

But political activist Luke Macias pretty much hits it on the head. Those who despise Paxton hate the ads and are practically foaming at the mouth; not only because of the ads' reach, but because they appear to be changing the trajectory of the race. It was money well spent by Texas PAC, which spent $131 million this quarter, and President Donald Trump's SuperPAC Maga, Inc. which poured in nearly $24 million, according to FEC filings.

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Paxton himself has reached a fundraising milestone, raising $18 million in the third quarter. After being dwarfed in first and second-quarter fundraising by his opponent, Democrat James Talarico, Paxton rightly took a victory lap. 

Despite Talarico's attendance at ritzy Hollywood and New York fundraisers, and the outright sabotage by Sen. John Cornyn-connected (R-TX) loyalists, it appears the winds could be at Ken Paxton's back for the first time in this race.

President Trump will also be returning on October 7 to do a rally in San Antonio. This will provide even more momentum ahead of the start of Texas early voting on October 19.

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PRESIDENT TRUMP IS COMING TO SAN ANTONIO!

Texas Republicans, get ready!

President Donald J. Trump is coming to San Antonio for a Midterm Rally on Wednesday, October 7.

We are in the final stretch before Election Day. This is our moment to show the country that Texas Republicans are ready to work, ready to vote, and ready to keep Texas Red.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help RedState continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | KEN PAXTON | NFL | REPUBLICAN PARTY | TEXAS
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