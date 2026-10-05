Texas PAC Engineered a Pro-Paxton Ad Coup. From the Leftist Heads Exploding, It's Been Effective.

On Saturday, RedState was first out the gate to spotlight the ad drop from Texas PAC, a Senate Leadership Fund-affiliated arm, featuring the estranged wife of Republican U.S. Senate nominee Ken Paxton. State Sen. Angela Paxton (R-D08) encouraged Texas voters to "hold the line together" and vote the Republican ticket on November 3.

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WATCH:

#TXPol: "I'm Texas Senator Angela Paxton. People have asked my thoughts about this election and turns out, I have some ... I'm voting for the Republican ticket on November 3rd." Texas PAC is up with a new ad featuring Angela Paxton, Ken Paxton's estranged wife. https://t.co/U7yYZ6ZBXp — AdImpact Politics (@AdImpact_Pol) October 3, 2026

The ads aired during the Sunday NFL games, including the Cowboys-Texans game, as part of a pro-Paxton ad buy. This ad touting Paxton's winning record was also featured.

WATCH:

#TXSen: SLF affiliated group Texas PAC ran multiple spots nationally today during FOX's early window NFL coverage (Cowboys-Texans in every TX media market) -- This spot ran during the second quarter of the Cowboys-Texans thriller https://t.co/k8tJjIXgYl — Medium Buying (@MediumBuying) October 4, 2026

One can rate an ad's effectiveness by whether it is being talked about — negatively or positively — and who is doing the talking. In terms of the Angela Paxton ad, the bat signal went up quickly on the Democrat Left. X posts issued detractions and confusion over why the ad was aired nationally, rattled off takedown talking points, or illuminated more smears about how Angela Paxton is just as corrupt as her husband.

Yes the people of Virginia need to know about Ken Paxton’s ex wife and why she’s voting for him even though she refuses to utter his name in this hostage video — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) October 4, 2026

something that is often misunderstood about Angela Paxton is that she is not primarily a “wronged woman” but somebody who was an enthusiastic and skilled participant in many of Ken Paxton’s grifts and many of her own — Christopher Hooks (@cd_hooks) October 5, 2026

The brain trust of wishy-washy political strategists and "moderate" Republicans are complaining that it brings negative focus on the couple's marital troubles, especially since State Sen. Paxton does not mention Ken Paxton by name.

MAJOR strategic error by Team Paxton ... all this does is invite more scrutiny on Ken & Angela Paxton's marriage/divorce ... might have to discus this one with @Erinmaguire on next week's @PartyLinesPod — Kurt Bardella (@kurtbardella) October 3, 2026

But political activist Luke Macias pretty much hits it on the head. Those who despise Paxton hate the ads and are practically foaming at the mouth; not only because of the ads' reach, but because they appear to be changing the trajectory of the race. It was money well spent by Texas PAC, which spent $131 million this quarter, and President Donald Trump's SuperPAC Maga, Inc. which poured in nearly $24 million, according to FEC filings.

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The best way to know this ad is good is that all the people who hate Ken Paxton, hate this video. — Luke Macias (@lukemaciastx) October 4, 2026

Paxton himself has reached a fundraising milestone, raising $18 million in the third quarter. After being dwarfed in first and second-quarter fundraising by his opponent, Democrat James Talarico, Paxton rightly took a victory lap.

THANK YOU, Texas! 🇺🇸 We raised $18 MILLION in the third quarter, and it's because hardworking Texans are all in on this fight. 29 days to go. Let's finish strong. https://t.co/gJcNx97xp3 — Attorney General Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) October 5, 2026

Despite Talarico's attendance at ritzy Hollywood and New York fundraisers, and the outright sabotage by Sen. John Cornyn-connected (R-TX) loyalists, it appears the winds could be at Ken Paxton's back for the first time in this race.

President Trump will also be returning on October 7 to do a rally in San Antonio. This will provide even more momentum ahead of the start of Texas early voting on October 19.

PRESIDENT TRUMP IS COMING TO SAN ANTONIO! Texas Republicans, get ready! President Donald J. Trump is coming to San Antonio for a Midterm Rally on Wednesday, October 7. We are in the final stretch before Election Day. This is our moment to show the country that Texas Republicans are ready to work, ready to vote, and ready to keep Texas Red. Get your tickets here:https://t.co/1lQIPBQ2yA... — Texas GOP (@TexasGOP) October 5, 2026

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PRESIDENT TRUMP IS COMING TO SAN ANTONIO! Texas Republicans, get ready! President Donald J. Trump is coming to San Antonio for a Midterm Rally on Wednesday, October 7. We are in the final stretch before Election Day. This is our moment to show the country that Texas Republicans are ready to work, ready to vote, and ready to keep Texas Red.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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