The Nvidia scandal took yet another turn Friday after new reporting emerged indicating that some of America's most advanced AI chips have turned up at a Chinese data center that has been linked to Alice Huang – the woman smack dab in the middle of the entire controversy.

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According to a new Bloomberg investigation, two Chinese companies installed Nvidia's Blackwell processors at Shanghai's Yangtze River Delta Project, which has ties to Alice Huang and her Singapore-based company, Megaspeed.

One company, Shanghai Shuoyao, used a GB300 NVL72 server rack as collateral in order to secure a $14 million loan from Shanghai Innovation Bank. The other, Shanghai Kezhan, listed a GB200 server at the same facility when obtaining a roughly $13.4 million loan from a financing company owned by a Shanghai government agency.

The question here, of course, is how did all of this equipment make its way to Shanghai?

A Bloomberg investigation found Chinese firms installed an Nvidia GB300 Blackwell rack at a Shanghai data center linked to Alice Huang, despite US restrictions on the hardware. @imandylin2 reports: https://t.co/XmVATc8Gsu https://t.co/NRgSk8bLjj — Bloomberg (@business) November 27, 2026

These new findings are particularly interesting given that Alice Huang has extensive business connections inside of China, which RedState Managing Editor Jennifer Van Laar has previously examined in detail.

In her November 20 report, Jen reviewed export-license records released by the House Foreign Affairs Committee and identified connections between Alice Huang's family and New Century Lettall Data Service, a company to which Nvidia wanted to sell 40,800 H200 chips.

That company is a Hong Kong subsidiary of Century Litong, in which Huang's sister holds a significant ownership stake.

Then there were Century Litong's connections to China's military-industrial complex, which includes ties between its ownership structure and companies involved in manufacturing parts for Chinese military aircraft and missile systems.

Here's the kicker: Nvidia said it never shipped the proposed H200 chips to Lettall.

All of this is compounded by the fact that recently-restored Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has admitted to having an extramarital affair with Alice Huang, who U.S. intelligence officials reportedly believe was recruited by China's Ministry of State Security to gather information about him.

And with each new revelation, the questions surrounding Nvidia's ties to China only grow more troubling.

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