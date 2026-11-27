The world of New York state politics was rocked Friday by the news that State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, a longtime Democrat powerhouse who was the first woman to lead that chamber, died suddenly at the age of 76.

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Her death was confirmed Friday by Senate Majority spokesman Mike Murphy.

"It is with profound sadness that I announce the passing of New York State Senate Temporary President and Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins," Murphy announced in a statement.

"Throughout her decades in public service, Stewart-Cousins made a profound impact on the lives of New Yorkers. She was a groundbreaking leader who shattered one of New York's highest glass ceilings, becoming the first woman to lead the New York State Senate."

New York State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins has died, sources say. She is known as "one of the most powerful political figures in New York," according to NYP. https://t.co/6al5tacEuW — AZ Intel (@AZ_Intel_) November 27, 2026

According to one report, Stewart-Cousins – who represented Westchester County's 35th Senate District – died sometime overnight. A cause of death has yet to be publicly disclosed.

The news comes just 11 days after Senate Democrats unanimously voted to keep Stewart-Cousins as their majority leader; they first agreed to eliminate the eight-year term limit that otherwise would have prevented her from continuing on in a leadership position.

Her sudden death leaves Democrats facing an unexpected leadership void mere weeks after they had locked in a veto-proof supermajority in the November elections.

State Sen. José Serrano, who was to be Stewart-Cousins' deputy majority leader, is the chamber's second-ranking Democrat, although no official successor has been announced at this point.

"We will have further information about the legislative succession in the coming weeks," Murphy said.

Stewart-Cousins is survived by three children and six grandchildren.

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