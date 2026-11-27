The Trump administration reportedly has its sights set on a decades-old loophole in the country's food stamp program that has allowed millions of Americans to collect benefits despite their households exceeding the normal income limits.

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At issue is something called Broad-Based Categorical Eligibility (BBCE), which allows states to bypass certain federal eligibility requirements when determining who qualifies for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

Currently, states can automatically qualify people for food stamps based on the benefits they receive through other welfare programs, even if that benefit is something as insignificant as being handed an informational pamphlet or obtaining access to a telephone number.

And, according to the Department of Agriculture (USDA), 46 states were using these broad-based eligibility policies as of the end of 2025 – and 41 of those states didn't apply any asset limits at all.

Things are so screwy that even millionaires could apparently be found eligible for food stamps or other taxpayer-funded assistance.

Trump is pulling the plug on outrageous food-stamp scam — to save us $100B https://t.co/XOcvLNACyg — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) November 27, 2026

This would change under new guidelines proposed by the Trump administration. The new rules would see the USDA restrict automatic eligibility to households receiving qualifying TANF assistance, rather than allowing benefits or services to open the door to food stamps.

A USDA spokesperson told CBS News on November 11 that the current policy has allowed states to take shortcuts, resulting in error rates climbing and households exceeding normal federal limits receiving benefits.

"Correcting this loophole is long overdue," the spokesperson said.

The savings for taxpayers could be substantial, with the USDA estimating that the new rules would reduce federal SNAP spending by approximately $44.6 billion between fiscal years 2027 and 2031.

The proposed rule has not yet been finalized and remains open for public comment through December 10.

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