A former counterintelligence agent for the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has pleaded guilty to stealing nearly $2.5 million in cryptocurrency using his access to the agency's internal systems. And just what did he plan to do with his ill-gotten gains? Well, he apparently wanted a new life in Europe and used ChatGPT to devise his escape plan.

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According to the Department of Justice (DOJ), Patrick Steven Yaroch, 37, of Ashburn, Virginia, admitted to committing wire fraud and money laundering after he used his FBI access to steal cryptocurrency that was connected to dozens of Bureau investigations.

Former FBI Agent Pleads Guilty for Stealing Cryptocurrency: The defendant pleaded guilty to money laundering and wire fraud for stealing cryptocurrency from wallets controlled by the subjects of various investigations. Throughout his wire fraud scheme, he conducted approximately 100 fraudulent transfers using credentials related to 35 separate FBI investigations, illicitly gaining more than $2 million in fraudulent proceeds. https://t.co/O5WjlXp4EV @EDVAnews — FBI Washington Field (@FBIWFO) November 24, 2026

Former FBI Agent Pleads Guilty for Stealing Cryptocurrency: The defendant pleaded guilty to money laundering and wire fraud for stealing cryptocurrency from wallets controlled by the subjects of various investigations. Throughout his wire fraud scheme, he conducted approximately 100 fraudulent transfers using credentials related to 35 separate FBI investigations, illicitly gaining more than $2 million in fraudulent proceeds.

Yaroch apparently carried out around 100 fraudulent transfers over the last two years using cryptocurrency credentials that were associated with 35 separate FBI investigations. His total haul came in at a colossal $2,474,380.66.

EX-FBI AGENT PLEADS GUILTY TO STEALING $2.47 MILLION IN CRYPTO FROM INVESTIGATIONS Patrick Steven Yaroch, 37, of Ashburn, Virginia, pleaded guilty to wire fraud and money laundering in federal court in Alexandria after using FBI-held wallet credentials from 35 investigations to drain crypto, the US Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Virginia said. Prosecutors say he made about 100 unauthorized transfers totaling roughly $2.47 million, including from wallets tied to investigation subjects, adversarial nation-state actors and at least one FBI operational wallet, then moved the funds through further trades to hide their origin. He faces up to 20 years in prison. Sentencing is set for March 4, 2027. — Bitcoin News (@BitcoinNewsCom) November 7, 2026

EX-FBI AGENT PLEADS GUILTY TO STEALING $2.47 MILLION IN CRYPTO FROM INVESTIGATIONS Patrick Steven Yaroch, 37, of Ashburn, Virginia, pleaded guilty to wire fraud and money laundering in federal court in Alexandria after using FBI-held wallet credentials from 35 investigations to drain crypto, the US Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Virginia said. Prosecutors say he made about 100 unauthorized transfers totaling roughly $2.47 million, including from wallets tied to investigation subjects, adversarial nation-state actors and at least one FBI operational wallet, then moved the funds through further trades to hide their origin. He faces up to 20 years in prison. Sentencing is set for March 4, 2027.

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Yaroch stole cryptocurrency out of wallets tied to criminal suspects and foreign adversaries – including at least one undercover FBI operation – then moved the money around to hide his thievery and to pay off some of his personal debts. He then consulted with ChatGPT on where to live and how to maximize his profits.

ChatGPT delivered Yaroch a plan that involved the purchase of a vineyard in Portugal. He apparently hired a team of Portuguese attorneys to help him get established in the country and even started to make his travel arrangements before the feds came knocking.

Yaroch, whose FBI gig ended on July 31, 2026, pleaded guilty on November 5. He now faces up to 20 years in federal prison when he's sentenced on March 4, 2027.

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