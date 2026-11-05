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FBI Agent Allegedly Mows Down Pedestrian, Drags Him to Bench, and Leaves Him for Dead

Teri Christoph Follow @TeriChristoph
Nov 05, 2026 2:28 PM
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FBI Agent Allegedly Mows Down Pedestrian, Drags Him to Bench, and Leaves Him for Dead
AP Photo/David Zalubowski

A former Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agent is now facing federal charges after he allegedly mowed down a pedestrian on a Brooklyn street, dragged the unconscious victim onto a nearby bench, and then drove away without calling 911 or rendering aid to the victim.

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And if all that wasn't bad enough, prosecutors say he later lied to federal investigators about what happened.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) announced Thursday that Andrew Reyes, 30, was arrested and charged with violating the victim's civil rights and making false statements. The allegations reveal that the now-former federal law enforcement officer apparently had enough time to retrieve the victim's belongings, but couldn't be bothered to summon an ambulance.

According to the indictment, Reyes was driving his FBI-issued vehicle through Brooklyn on February 3 – with its emergency lights on – when he drove the wrong way down Ocean Parkway, blew through a red light, and struck a pedestrian crossing the street.

What happened next is particularly disturbing.

Rather than calling for help, Reyes allegedly got out of his vehicle, dragged the unconscious man from the roadway across the sidewalk, and laid him out on a nearby bench. He retrieved the victim's bag and placed it beside him.

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Then Reyes got back into his vehicle, with the emergency lights still flashing, and drove away.

The victim was left there by himself after having suffered serious injuries, and Reyes allegedly never reported the accident or contacted medical authorities.

When questioned by prosecutors about the incident, he allegedly denied being involved.

U.S. Attorney Joseph Nocella Jr. didn't mince words when announcing the charges, saying, "The defendant’s alleged conduct demonstrated a shocking disregard for human life and his sworn oath to uphold the law."

Reyes was arrested Thursday morning and was scheduled to appear in federal court in Brooklyn sometime Thursday afternoon. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison.

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News Topics CIVIL RIGHTS | CRIME | DOJ | FBI | LAW & ORDER
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