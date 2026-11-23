Nearly two years after a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter collided with an American Airlines passenger jet over the Potomac River near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, killing 67 people, the Army is reportedly looking to resume helicopter training missions in that same air space.

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But there's a big catch: the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) says it hasn't received a formal request to restart those flights – and the Army won't be able to proceed without the FAA's approval.

Politico reported Monday that the Army is planning to seek permission to restart training operations that were halted in May 2025 after another incident involving a military helicopter forced air traffic controllers at Reagan National to divert two commercial flights.

An Army spokesperson reportedly confirmed the military's intention to Politico and indicated that officials plan to coordinate with the FAA; Congress will apparently also be informed about the proposed restart of training missions.

The FAA is telling a slightly different tale, however, revealing to Politico in a statement last Friday: "The FAA has not received a formal request to resume military helicopter flights around Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. Approval from the agency is required before any training in the area can restart."

Important @FAANews on Army resuming training flights: "The FAA has not received a formal request to resume military helicopter flights around Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. Approval from the agency is required before any training in the area can restart" — David Shepardson (@davidshepardson) November 23, 2026

The issue is a sensitive one for many because of the deadly January 29, 2025, collision over the Potomac River. An Army Black Hawk helicopter conducting a nighttime training mission struck American Airlines Flight 5342 as the passenger jet approached a runway at Reagan National, killing 64 people aboard the plane and three soldiers in the helicopter.

The Army's own investigation, released in October 2026, uncovered widespread safety problems and recommended changes to its flight operations. Among the areas it said need to be addressed were: altitude awareness; cockpit traffic-awareness training; command oversight; safety reporting; and, the coordination between military and civilian aviation authorities.

While the Army works on implementing those reforms, the FAA has formalized permanent restrictions on certain helicopter operations near the airport earlier this year and limited flights in the areas to only those operations designated as being essential.

The Army's reported plans to resume training flights will likely face some fierce pushback, especially given the safety concerns surrounding the overcrowded airspace that came to light after last year's deadly crash.

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