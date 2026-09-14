Answer the Questions: DOJ Subpoenas John Brennan in Anti-Trump 'Grand Conspiracy' Probe

If they ever get around to naming the next James Bond actor, they’d have the perfect man for the evil villain each film requires. John Brennan would be exquisite.

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With his permanent scowl, his scheming eyes, and his furious snarl, the former CIA director is the ideal person to play an international tycoon of evil.

He’s also long been accused of joining up with former FBI Director James “86 47” Comey and former President Barack Obama to push the widely discredited “Steele dossier” and try to paint Donald Trump as a Russian stooge.

Now, finally, he’s been subpoenaed to appear in October before a Florida grand jury as part of a Justice Department investigation into whether the Deep State conspired to bring down President Donald Trump before, during, and after his first term.

🚨 Former CIA Director John Brennan has been subpoenaed to testify Oct. 15 before a Florida grand jury. DOJ is investigating whether intel and law enforcement officials conspired to deprive Trump of his civil rights.



After a decade of Russia hoax, impeachments, and lawfare, the… pic.twitter.com/u5qrBLgxHz — Gina Milan (@ginamilan_) September 14, 2026

🚨 Former CIA Director John Brennan has been subpoenaed to testify Oct. 15 before a Florida grand jury. DOJ is investigating whether intel and law enforcement officials conspired to deprive Trump of his civil rights. After a decade of Russia hoax, impeachments, and lawfare, the people who ran it now have to answer under oath. Accountability isn’t revenge. It’s overdue.

Looks like he better clear his calendar in mid-October:

Ken Wainstein, an attorney for Brennan, disclosed in a court filing Monday that prosecutors last Thursday presented him with a subpoena for Brennan to appear Oct. 15 before a grand jury in Fort Pierce, Florida. He said he was told that the subpoena relates to a "far-reaching" criminal probe examining a loosely defined theory that the government officials who have investigated Trump over the last decade conspired to deprive Trump of his civil rights.

It’s part of an ongoing effort to bring accountability to officials who allegedly were part of an anti-Trump conspiracy:

NEW: Prosecutors told John Brennan's lawyers that the "grand conspiracy" case against Trump's adversaries is viable and ongoing, despite DiGenova resignation. Brennan a "target" of false statements probe and "subject" of the bigger one



w/ @joshgerstein https://t.co/tALrzCLLTe pic.twitter.com/jRdpJJ09oD — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) September 14, 2026

A key question Brennan will almost certainly be asked: did you lie to Congress?

One of the ongoing investigations focuses on whether former CIA Director John Brennan lied to a House committee about the intelligence community’s conclusion that Russia sought to aid Trump in the 2016 presidential campaign, according to Kenneth Wainstein, an attorney for Brennan.

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The news comes as Joseph diGenova, who was serving as counselor to Attorney General Todd Blanche in leading the conspiracy probe, resigned along with his wife, Victoria Toensing, after clashes with DOJ brass. He wanted a more meticulous approach, but prosecutors wanted results.

Will we finally see some accountability in this long-running saga? Brennan would be a perfect foil for Bond, but did he play the villain in real life? There’s an awful lot of evidence indicating there’s a strong possibility he did.

Editor's Note: The Deep State “resistance” is real.

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