Suspected Car Thief's Wild Dash for the Mexican Border Ends With a Bang

A suspected car thief in California apparently thought he could outrun the law by making a mad dash for the Mexican border. Instead, his nearly 120-mile police chase ended with a bang after federal agents opened fire on him.

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The whole thing unfolded around 6:45 PM Wednesday evening in Jurupa Valley, California, after Riverside County sheriff's deputies tried to pull over a suspect wanted for grand theft.

According to CBS Los Angeles, the suspect had no intention of cooperating and instead took off, leading deputies on a wild chase through Southern California and into San Diego County before reaching the San Ysidro Port of Entry at the U.S.-Mexico border.

This is where things took a dramatic turn.

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) confirmed that Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents fired shots at the suspect near the border crossing. Authorities have not yet explained what prompted the gunfire nor have they officially confirmed if the suspect was actually struck by it.

There is some video of the confrontation.

🚨New Video shows what appear to be CBP Officers opening fire on the suspect at the #SanYsidro Point of entry earlier tonight. 🎥Sintesistv https://t.co/Mc4aPgUbSo — CodeThreeNews (@CodeThreeNews) November 5, 2026

🎥#SanDiego: New video reportedly shows the moments immediately following the #Pursuit shooting at the US/Mexico border a short time ago. https://t.co/4Mx9Y5RRZ8 — CodeThreeNews (@CodeThreeNews) November 5, 2026

🚨 #SanDiego #SanYsidro: CHP says the southbound I-5 will remain closed at Camino De La Plaza until approximately 5:30 AM. New video shows just how close the suspect came to making it into Mexico. No word yet on when the San Ysidro Port of Entry will reopen. https://t.co/yXHAF8xb06 — CodeThreeNews (@CodeThreeNews) November 5, 2026

According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Office, the suspect was eventually taken into custody.

Authorities were forced to shut down crossings at San Ysidro Wednesday night, diverting motorists to the nearby Otay Mesa Port of Entry. The crossing was able to reopen Thursday morning.

Riverside County officials confirmed that none of their deputies fired their weapons or were injured during the incident.

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