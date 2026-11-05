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Mexican Judge Faces US Justice After Allegedly Pocketing $2 Million to Free Drug Kingpin's Top Aide

Teri Christoph Follow @TeriChristoph
Nov 05, 2026 12:23 PM
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Mexican Judge Faces US Justice After Allegedly Pocketing $2 Million to Free Drug Kingpin's Top Aide
AP Photo/J. David Ake, File

A federal judge from Mexico City has been arrested for allegedly accepting a whopping $2 million bribe to free an international drug trafficker. And the scheme apparently worked, at least for a few days.

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The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) announced Thursday that Luis Benítez Alcántara, 49, was arrested Sunday in Colombia and is now facing federal charges in the U.S. for allegedly helping a top lieutenant to notorious drug kingpin Ryan Wedding escape custody.

Attorney General Todd Blanche made the announcement, writing, "Crooked public officials, no matter where they are, who assist drug traffickers operating here at home will face justice in the U.S."

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According to federal prosecutors, Benítez Alcántara accepted $2 million on February 24, 2025, the same day he ordered the release of Canadian drug trafficker Andrew Clark on bond.

Clark was the alleged second-in-command to Wedding, who was once a Canadian Olympic snowboarder and is now accused of running an international cocaine trafficking ring that was allegedly responsible for multiple murders and attempted murders.

Benítez Alcántara is now facing extradition to the U.S., where prosecutors have charged him with nine counts of accessory after the fact. Each count carries a potential sentence of up to 15 years in federal prison.

Blanche credited the Homeland Security Task Force, the U.S. Attorney's Office in Los Angeles, and other law enforcement partners for assisting with the investigation.

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News Topics CARTELS | COLOMBIA | CORRUPTION | CRIME | DOJ
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