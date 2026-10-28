Chicago Shooting Takes a Twist As FBI Agent's Target Is Identified As Venezuelan Illegal Alien

On Monday, a man was shot and killed in Chicago, allegedly by an off-duty FBI agent who happened to be driving through the Lower West Side area. The legacy media supplied footage of the area being cordoned off and police activity, but did not provide more details beyond that.

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The FBI issued this statement to the local NBC News:

"The FBI is reviewing an agent-involved shooting which occurred on October 26, 2026, near West 18th and South Union Avenue in Chicago. The FBI takes all shooting incidents involving our agents or task force members seriously. In accordance with FBI policy, the shooting incident is under review by the FBI’s Inspection Division. As this is an ongoing matter, we have no further details to provide."

You can almost guarantee when the legacy media does not immediately release identifying information on the subject or the suspect (even when it is not supplied by law enforcement agencies), that two things are probably in play: Either the person shot was an illegal alien, or Black, or a person of color.

Illegal alien for the win: On Tuesday, it was confirmed that the person who was shot by the off-duty FBI agent is a Venezuelan illegal who entered the country in 2023, as Fox News congressional correspondent Bill Melugin reported.

NEW: Multiple federal law enforcement sources tell @FoxNews that the man who was shot and killed by an off-duty FBI agent in Chicago last night was a Venezuelan illegal alien who was seen shooting into a homeless encampment. Per sources, the FBI agent was driving alone when he saw 27-year-old OSCAR D. CORRALES shooting at people in the encampment, and the agent stopped and shot CORRALES, killing him. Fox is told CORRALES was previously caught and released at the southern border by the Biden administration in October 2023, and he has a previous arrest in California in which he was released from custody with an ICE detainer ignored. https://t.co/oqYeuaGS1V — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) October 27, 2026

NEW: Multiple federal law enforcement sources tell @FoxNews that the man who was shot and killed by an off-duty FBI agent in Chicago last night was a Venezuelan illegal alien who was seen shooting into a homeless encampment. Per sources, the FBI agent was driving alone when he saw 27-year-old OSCAR D. CORRALES shooting at people in the encampment, and the agent stopped and shot CORRALES, killing him. Fox is told CORRALES was previously caught and released at the southern border by the Biden administration in October 2023, and he has a previous arrest in California in which he was released from custody with an ICE detainer ignored.

Of course, California would be involved in this scenario. Between the catch-and-release policy of the open-borders Biden administration and sanctuary policies in states like California and Illinois, this is the way Corrales was able to remain in our interior, obtain an illegal firearm, and commit crimes with impunity.

The Department of Homeland Security X account quote posted Melugin and provided the dirty details on Corrales' criminal reign.

This monster, who was seen shooting into a homeless encampment, was RELEASED by the Biden administration into our country, completely unvetted. Oscar Daniel Isaya Corrales is a criminal illegal alien from Venezuela with previous arrests for domestic violence, criminal damage to property, felony retail theft, driving with an expired license, marijuana possession, and several traffic misdemeanors. Isaya Corrales illegally entered the United States through the southern border in October 2023. In December 2025, ICE lodged a detainer against Isaya Corrales. Sanctuary officials in Blue Island, Illinois, IGNORED ICE’s detainer and released this criminal illegal alien back into the community to reoffend. God bless this FBI agent for their heroic action. — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) October 28, 2026

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This monster, who was seen shooting into a homeless encampment, was RELEASED by the Biden administration into our country, completely unvetted. Oscar Daniel Isaya Corrales is a criminal illegal alien from Venezuela with previous arrests for domestic violence, criminal damage to property, felony retail theft, driving with an expired license, marijuana possession, and several traffic misdemeanors. Isaya Corrales illegally entered the United States through the southern border in October 2023. In December 2025, ICE lodged a detainer against Isaya Corrales. Sanctuary officials in Blue Island, Illinois, IGNORED ICE’s detainer and released this criminal illegal alien back into the community to reoffend. God bless this FBI agent for their heroic action.

Yes, that sharp-shooting FBI agent has saved Americans taxpayer dollars because we now do not have to detain the cretinous Corrales or prosecute him for his crimes. There's also the money spent defending the lawsuits we all know federal law enforcement and the agent would be buried under had Corrales survived the shooting.

The agent was driving alone when he spotted Corrales shooting toward the encampment, sources said. The agent got out of his car and shot and killed Corrales.

As if on cue, the legacy media and a Chicago alderman are working to paint Corrales as the victim, complaining that the FBI cannot investigate this incident because it is complicit in Corrales' death.

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WATCH:

Criminal illegal alien Oscar Daniel Isaya Corrales’ reign of terror ended when a heroic off-duty FBI agent intervened while Corrales was shooting into a homeless encampment. Despite this heroic action, sanctuary politicians are already casting this deranged criminal as a victim. https://t.co/V2x5BqoOGs — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) October 28, 2026

According to Fox Digital, Corrales' death was not connected in any way to an immigration enforcement operation. The FBI agent was indeed off duty when he saw Corrales direct his firearm toward the homeless encampment. The FBI has described the shooting as "an unrelated incident."

The Chicago Police Department confirmed to Fox News Digital that officers responded to a shooting involving federal agents in the 1700 block of South Union Avenue. The department said its Investigative Response Team was on site to document the incident and referred additional questions to the FBI’s Chicago field office. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office provided Fox News Digital with a record identifying Corrales as a 27-year-old man under case number 5735.

Divine justice? Instant karma? Whatever you want to call it, sometimes it wins the day.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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