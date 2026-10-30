DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI DDHQ Votes DDHQ Votes Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Pope Leo Just Made an Unexpected Bit of US Election History

Teri Christoph Follow @TeriChristoph
Oct 30, 2026 1:23 PM
Advertisement
Pope Leo Just Made an Unexpected Bit of US Election History
AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis

Pope Leo XIV isn't letting his recovery from lung cancer-related surgery stop him from carrying out his civic duty as an American citizen, and has, in fact, just made a little U.S. election history.

Advertisement

The Vatican confirmed Friday that Leo has cast a mail-in ballot in Illinois' November 3 midterm elections, becoming the first pontiff known to have voted in an American election.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, the 71-year-old pope, whose birth name is Robert Francis Prevost, requested his ballot back on October 3 through the Will County clerk's office. That was just 10 days before he underwent surgery to remove a cancerous tumor from his right lung, as RedState previously reported.

Pope Leo has since returned home to the Vatican and resumed some of his public duties, with his doctors confirming last week that the cancer had not spread and no further treatment would be necessary.

Holy See said in a Friday statement that the pope has consistently exercised his voting rights whenever eligible, including during the years he lived as a missionary in Peru.

"The Holy Father expresses his belief in the right and the duty of citizens to participate in democratic processes," the statement read.

Recommended
'It's Wrong': Nancy Pelosi Stuns Democrats, Throws Down on El-Sayed Ahead of Michigan Election Kyle Becker And This Is Exactly Why You Can’t Trust the Poll Numbers Rusty Weiss
Advertisement

While we don't know who Pope Leo may have voted for in this year's elections, we do know that he took part in Democrat primaries in 2008 and 2010 and Republican primaries in 2012, 2014, and 2016. A look at Illinois voting records revealed he also participated in several general elections, including the 2024 presidential election.

And we'll likely never know who Leo voted for in his first U.S. election since becoming pope because, well, that's between him and the ballot box.

RedState will be providing full election coverage on Tuesday, so mark your calendars right now and plan to join us for what promises to be an interesting night.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help RedState continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | CHICAGO | ILLINOIS | POPE LEO XIV | VATICAN
VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

'It's Wrong': Nancy Pelosi Stuns Democrats, Throws Down on El-Sayed Ahead of Michigan Election

'It's Wrong': Nancy Pelosi Stuns Democrats, Throws Down on El-Sayed Ahead of Michigan Election

Kyle Becker
And This Is Exactly Why You Can’t Trust the Poll Numbers

And This Is Exactly Why You Can’t Trust the Poll Numbers

Rusty Weiss
This May Be the WNBA's Most Despicable Act Yet

This May Be the WNBA's Most Despicable Act Yet

Teri Christoph

Trending on RedState Videos