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Shooting Outside Virginia GOP Headquarters Leaves One Injured (Updated)

Teri Christoph Follow @TeriChristoph
Oct 29, 2026 2:48 PM
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Shooting Outside Virginia GOP Headquarters Leaves One Injured (Updated)
Townhall Media

UPDATE: The Republican Party of Virginia has released a statement saying a woman was shot in front of their building and confirmed all staff are safe.

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-- ORIGINAL REPORT --

A person was shot outside the Republican Party of Virginia's (RPV) headquarters in Richmond on Thursday, just five days before the midterm elections. Luckily, RPV officials say there is no indication that the shooting was politically motivated.

According to Republican Party of Virginia Chairman Jeff Ryer, as reported by Brandon Jarvis of Virginia Scope, the victim was shot outside the building on East Grace Street and then brought inside for treatment. No RPV staff members were injured, said the chairman.

Ryer said that, to the best of his knowledge, the shooting had nothing to do with the Republican Party or its headquarters.

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There appeared to be a modest police presence outside the RPV headquarters Thursday afternoon.

Details about the victim's condition, the circumstances surrounding the shooting, and any possible suspect have not yet been released.

This is a developing story.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | CRIME | REPUBLICAN PARTY | VIRGINIA
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