Shooting Outside Virginia GOP Headquarters Leaves One Injured (Updated)

UPDATE: The Republican Party of Virginia has released a statement saying a woman was shot in front of their building and confirmed all staff are safe.

Around 1:45 p.m. today, a woman was shot immediately in front of The Obenshain Center, the offices of the Republican Party of Virginia. City of Richmond first responders were at the scene within minutes. All Republican Party of Virginia staff are safe. The proximity of this event notwithstanding, we have no indication that the shooting was related to the operations of the Republican Party of Virginia. — Virginia GOP (@VA_GOP) October 29, 2026

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-- ORIGINAL REPORT --

A person was shot outside the Republican Party of Virginia's (RPV) headquarters in Richmond on Thursday, just five days before the midterm elections. Luckily, RPV officials say there is no indication that the shooting was politically motivated.

According to Republican Party of Virginia Chairman Jeff Ryer, as reported by Brandon Jarvis of Virginia Scope, the victim was shot outside the building on East Grace Street and then brought inside for treatment. No RPV staff members were injured, said the chairman.

Ryer said that, to the best of his knowledge, the shooting had nothing to do with the Republican Party or its headquarters.

There was a shooting outside of the Republican Party of Virginia HQ in Richmond. No staff was injured, a person was shot outside the building and brought inside, but RPV Chair Jeff Ryer says to the best of his knowledge the shooting had nothing to do with RPV. — Brandon Jarvis (@Jaaavis) October 29, 2026

There appeared to be a modest police presence outside the RPV headquarters Thursday afternoon.

Here is the scene now https://t.co/D1IhyaQFsy — Brandon Jarvis (@Jaaavis) October 29, 2026

Details about the victim's condition, the circumstances surrounding the shooting, and any possible suspect have not yet been released.

This is a developing story.

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