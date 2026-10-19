Slotkin's Threat to Young Conservatives Blows Up in Her Face. Her Response Makes It Even Worse.

Instead of behaving like an adult and indulging in a little introspection over her recent threat to punish young conservatives who wish to serve in the Trump administration, Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) instead decided complaining about the backlash to her words was the smart thing to do.

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And her response was exactly what you'd expect from a politician who has "dog mom" in her X bio.

As RedState's Ben Smith reported Sunday, Slotkin made some remarkably revealing and deeply concerning comments during an October 13 appearance at the University of Chicago. She was discussing the "signature cases" she believes Democrats should pursue against Trump officials should her party take control of the Senate when she dropped this astonishing thought:

"I want young people coming out of school to say, 'Should I go work for the Trump administration? Like that sounds fun. I might get an opportunity,'" Slotkin said.

She followed that up with a chilling threat: "I want them to be like, 'Lord, that might be buying myself a ton of problems that I don't want, and so let me avoid participating in that.' I want that deterrence message sent."

Needless to say, the backlash to Slotkin's threat to young Americans was quick and fierce. Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) summed it up nicely, writing on X, "It is absolutely disgraceful to threaten young Americans for participating in politics and serving their country."

And it was those words that apparently pushed Slotkin into a tailspin, leading her to vomit up a lengthy X screed in which she accused Republicans of “pearl-clutching” while somehow casting herself as the real victim.

"Spare me the pearl-clutching," she snapped, accusing Republican members of Congress and "online MAGA grifters" of cheering Trump's alleged "weaponization of the government against those he doesn't like."

Slotkin then pointed to the Department of Justice (DOJ) investigation into the infamous November 2025 video in which she and five of her fellow Democrat lawmakers seditiously told members of the military that they could refuse orders from their superiors.

Federal prosecutors sought indictments against those six lawmakers earlier this year, but a grand jury nuked that plan.

"This is a subject I know something about," Slotkin wrote. "Less than a year ago, Trump directed the DOJ and FBI to investigate me, and then tried to criminally indict me for a 90 second video, exercising basic free speech."

She went on to insist that "America must be a place where the rule of law still matters" and that "those laws should apply to everyone equally."

Spare me the pearl-clutching — especially from Republican Members of Congress and online MAGA grifters who have cheered President Trump's weaponization of the government against those he doesn’t like, as recently as last week. This is a subject I know something about: Less than a year ago, Trump directed the DOJ and FBI to investigate me, and then tried to criminally indict me for a 90 second video, exercising basic free speech. The same free speech you’re exercising now, lying about what I said in this clip. If not for an anonymous group of grand jury members standing up for America's laws, I’d be criminally indicted for sedition. President Trump has turned the government against people, with raucous support from you and virtually all D.C. Republicans. So spare us the manufactured outrage. America must be a place where the rule of law still matters. Those laws should apply to everyone equally. If you have aided in the corrupt use of U.S. taxpayer dollars to benefit the President or his family, or you have violated the law in order to carry out guidance from the President, you should be held accountable. And given how rampant that corruption appears to the average American, people looking to work for his Administration should realize that while the Supreme Court has granted the President immunity, it has not done the same for those who do illegal things at his behest. — Elissa Slotkin (@ElissaSlotkin) October 19, 2026

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Slotkin's indignation is pretty rich, especially when you consider a comment she made earlier this year. "Facts matter little, but the threat matters quite a bit," Slotkin said as the DOJ pursued legal action against her. "The threat of legal action; the threat to your family; the threat to your staff; the threat to you."

Exactly.

Slotkin understood quite well that the threat itself could intimidate people, which makes her threat to young people so much worse. When she feared the government might come after her, the threat alone was dangerous intimidation. When young conservatives are the ones she wants thinking twice about entering public service – something the Democrat Party used to encourage – apparently it's just a "deterrence message."

Funny how “weaponization” becomes “deterrence” when Democrat dog moms like Elissa Slotkin are the ones holding the club.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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