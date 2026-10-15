Dems' 'Affordability' Pitch Is Hogwash—Here's What Their Socialist Policies Will Actually Cost You

Democrats sure do love to talk about affordability when they're out on the campaign trail, but something they'd rather not discuss is the hefty price tag that comes with their veer toward socialism and socialist policies.

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No matter, the White House did the heavy lifting for them, producing an economic report on the immigration policies being pushed by the Democrat Party's increasingly large socialist wing – and, no surprise, those policies could come with a price tag north of half a trillion dollars.

A new analysis from President Trump’s Council of Economic Advisers (CEA) estimates that the Democratic Socialists of America’s (DSA) open-borders and mass-amnesty agenda could cost taxpayers between $440 billion and $613 billion over the next 10 years.

Super affordable, right?

The CEA report also looked at the cost of several major DSA policy proposals being touted ahead of the midterm elections, including Medicare for All, student-loan cancellation, free college, rent control, the Green New Deal, and a 32-hour workweek.

Democrats are making affordability a centerpiece of their midterm pitch. But the Trump White House is pointing to a potentially staggering taxpayer price tag tied to socialist immigration policies. A new Council of Economic Advisers report estimates that immigration policies backed by the Democratic Socialists of America could cost taxpayers between $440 billion and $613 billion over the next decade. The White House points to expanded federal benefits and reduced immigration enforcement savings as major drivers of the projected costs. The DSA was contacted for comment. Full story here https://t.co/5tituHGMk2 — Fox News Politics (@foxnewspolitics) October 15, 2026

Democrats are making affordability a centerpiece of their midterm pitch. But the Trump White House is pointing to a potentially staggering taxpayer price tag tied to socialist immigration policies. A new Council of Economic Advisers report estimates that immigration policies backed by the Democratic Socialists of America could cost taxpayers between $440 billion and $613 billion over the next decade. The White House points to expanded federal benefits and reduced immigration enforcement savings as major drivers of the projected costs. The DSA was contacted for comment.

But it's those immigration costs that really stand out.

Were the DSA to get their way on open borders, amnesty, and diminishing the role of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), it would cost roughly $527 billion over the following decade. The administration also estimates that amnesty would add between $36 billion and $47 billion annually in costs for programs like Medicaid and SNAP.

This next figure is truly staggering: the CEA estimates a net lifetime fiscal cost of $166,716 for each illegal alien, putting the lifetime taxpayer burden associated with the current illegal-alien population somewhere between $1.4 trillion and $1.9 trillion.

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So, the next time a Democrat politician tries to tell you how deeply concerned he or she is about affordability, it might be worth asking one simple question: affordable for whom? Because it sure sounds like someone else gets the benefits while you and I get the bill.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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