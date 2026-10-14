Sneering Leftist Mob Comes for Joni Mitchell After Her Proud American Moment

Legendary folk singer Joni Mitchell is finding out the hard way that the Left has a zero tolerance policy when it comes to loving and appreciating the United States of America.

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Mitchell proudly posted Tuesday that, after living in the U.S. for over six decades, she had finally become a citizen. She posted a short video of her name being called at what looked like a small ceremony at a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) office. The singer also posted a photo of her happily carrying a small American flag while posing in front of larger American and DHS flags.

She was clearly thrilled to officially be a U.S. citizen at long last.

A journey that began 62 years ago. https://t.co/y1eGhP3kBo — Joni Mitchell (@jonimitchell) October 13, 2026

But, of course, the Left can't stand anything good, true, or beautiful, so they immediately began responding to her happy news with hateful messages.

"Willingly applying for American citizenship at this moment in history…oh MAGA Mitchell,” one person sneered on X.

“Talk about being tone deaf,” wrote another.

Then came the wounded Canadians.

“I don't think many Canadian are happy for you on this achievement,” one commenter sniffed, before adding, “Though we still love your music.”

Another was even more dramatic: “Off my playlist!”

And then there was this little burst of maple-leaf patriotism: “Haha traitor elbows up!”

There were plenty of congratulatory messages, too, from Americans happy to welcome her, even if their political ideologies differ. An immigrant who's happy to be here and went through the correct process to obtain citizenship is something to celebrate these days, and many did just that.

Even her ex-boyfriend Graham Nash chimed in, saying, “Congrats, Joan! Just in time to vote!”

I guess you could say she's seen the reactions from both sides now, eh?

And, yes, it's unlikely she'll use her long-awaited vote to pull the lever for a Republican anytime soon, but that's the beauty of becoming an American: she gets to make that choice for herself.

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