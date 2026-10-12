Yikes: 'Legally Blonde' Star Lands in Police Custody After Unhinged Midair Meltdown

Something went terribly wrong on a Sunday night flight from Los Angeles International Airport to New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport, and now Legally Blonde actress Selma Blair finds herself in police custody in a New York City hospital, facing a slew of charges.

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Blair, 54, was aboard Delta Airlines Flight 938 when, for unknown reasons, she flew into a rage mid-flight, hitting one flight attendant and biting another before attempting to open the cabin door while the plane was still tens of thousands of feet in the air. The actress had to be restrained before she could wreak more havoc, and both flight attendants eventually had their injuries treated at a New York City hospital.

When the plane landed around 11 PM ET, Port Authority police had to drag Blair off the plane as she screamed and made a ruckus; she ended up kicking one of the officers in the head, then attacked a nurse at the hospital she was brought to for treatment.

Selma Blair was arrested Sunday after an alleged violent incident aboard a Delta flight from Los Angeles to New York: • Blair allegedly tried to open the plane door mid-flight, punched one flight attendant and bit another • She was taken into custody after landing and transported to a hospital for evaluation • Both flight attendants reported injuries, with one receiving hospital treatment https://t.co/qts1OHQ2Jj — Variety (@Variety) October 12, 2026

Selma Blair was arrested Sunday after an alleged violent incident aboard a Delta flight from Los Angeles to New York: • Blair allegedly tried to open the plane door mid-flight, punched one flight attendant and bit another • She was taken into custody after landing and transported to a hospital for evaluation • Both flight attendants reported injuries, with one receiving hospital treatment

On an audio recording obtained by TMZ, Blair can be heard screaming "No! No!" repeatedly as an alarm blares in the background. She sounds completely out of control.

Representatives for Blair say she had suffered a "medical episode." The unnamed rep told Variety, “Selma experienced a medical emergency that led to the alleged conduct. Upon landing, she received immediate medical attention and is currently in stable condition.”

Believe it or not, this isn't the first such incident for the actress, who had a similar midair meltdown back in 2016. She had to be removed from that flight on a stretcher as her 4-year-old son, who was traveling with her, looked on. She later called it a "total psychotic blackout,” and blamed the episode on drinking a glass of wine and taking a pill.

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"It was horrible and frightening and I had empathy for myself actually afterwards because it was actually so out of character for me, especially because I’m a mother," Blair recalled.

A Delta Airlines spokesperson said after Sunday's incident, "Delta has zero tolerance for unruly or unlawful behavior, as the safety of our customers and crew always comes first.”

The actress, who was previously diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, is now facing federal charges for the attacks on the Delta flight crew and state charges for the assaults on the police officer and the nurse, authorities revealed.

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