Hillary Clinton Compares Losing to Trump to 9/11 and COVID, Because of Course She Does

It's been an eventful 10 years since Hillary Clinton lost in humiliating fashion to Donald Trump, and she apparently thinks that personal trauma ranks up there with 9/11, COVID, and the 2008 financial crisis as part of a series of "hard times" the country has endured over the last quarter century.

Advertisement

This is clearly not a woman who checks her ego at the door.

Clinton made the self-indulgent remarks Saturday at the "Pumpkins, Pies, and Politics" event being held by the Nebraska Democrat Party in Omaha. She was sitting down with state party chairwoman Jane Kleeb to help Democrats "mobilize for the final stretch of the 2026 Midterm Election in Nebraska." The invitation added, rather cringingly, "Don't forget your pantsuit!"

At some point, Clinton turned the attention from the candidates on the ballot this year to the one candidate she seems to care about more than any other: herself, circa 2016. And she obviously thinks her loss was the nation's loss.

After making 9/11 all about her – she was a senator from New York at the time, after all – and talking about the 2008 financial crisis being "horrific for people," she proceeded to say the 2016 election "raised a lot of questions that we're still trying to find answers for about what, you know, what kind of really went on."

Well, just watch:

Hillary Clinton lumps her 2016 election loss in with "a series of hard times" the country has endured like 9/11 and Covid. "We had an election in 2016 that raised a lot of questions that we're still trying to find answers for about what kind of really went on." The hubris here is next level. She's never going to accept that loss. To her, it's a national trauma. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 11, 2026

And you could kind of understand that for people who feel like, you know, they've had a series of hard times. You know, if you look back on the last, you know, 25 years in our country, you know, I was a senator from New York on 9/11. That was a trauma. The terrible financial crisis of 2008 was horrific for people. We had an election in 2016 that, you know, raised a lot of questions that we're still trying to find answers for about what, you know, what kind of really went on. And then we had COVID.

This sounds a whole lot different from "morning after" Hillary Clinton, who told her supporters the day after her stinging loss to Trump – if you'll recall, she was unavailable to make remarks on election night – that "We must accept this result and then look to the future."

She also said the country owed Trump "an open mind and the chance to lead" and praised the country's long tradition of a peaceful transfer of power. (Except when it involves removing the "W" keys from White House computers on your way out – that's perfectly fine).

Making her loss to Trump into a national trauma and questioning the results is pretty rich coming from the elder stateswoman of the Democrat Party, the same party that constantly accuses Donald Trump and Republicans of election denialism. And she did this at an event that was supposed to have voters looking ahead to November.

Advertisement

Speaking of November, Clinton made another telling remark in Omaha: she endorsed "independent" Dan Osborn, who is challenging Republican incumbent Sen. Pete Ricketts. She didn't mention Osborn by name, of course, continuing the long con to convince voters he's not a Democrat, telling the crowd instead, "I want to see you send an independent who’s got common sense to the Senate.”

So there you have it: Hillary Clinton is still reliving 2016, still lecturing everyone else about democracy, and is now helping Democrats sell an “independent” Senate candidate in Nebraska.

Some things never change.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help RedState continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.