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'Independent' Dan Osborn Just Got a Damning New Nickname

Teri Christoph Follow @TeriChristoph
Sep 02, 2026 1:32 PM
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'Independent' Dan Osborn Just Got a Damning New Nickname
AP Photo/Bonnie Ryan

With the midterm elections just over two months away and Labor Day soon to be behind us, political campaigns are heading into the important weeks when many undecided voters get serious about who they'll support on Election Day.

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Debates are an important way voters take candidates for a test drive. A candidate's knowledge on the issues, their speaking style, their ability to handle questions in a pressure-cooker situation – all of these things are on display at debates. 

A big debate in the Nebraska Senate race happened Tuesday night; it might not be one of the more exciting races this election cycle, but it's an important one because the Democrat Party is trying to hoodwink voters with their candidate. 

The Republican incumbent, Sen. Pete Ricketts, is being challenged by Dan Osborn, who calls himself an independent, but is a Democrat, through and through.

The two squared off at the Nebraska State Fair, and it's likely the only time the two will debate – possibly because Osborn would rather the voters of deep-red Nebraska not know he's actually a Democrat. 

And that fact is something Ricketts isn't going to let Osborn hide from judging from the nickname he's now using for his opponent: Democrat Dan. 

"Democrat Dan says he's going to be an independent and not caucus with anybody...he will end up caucusing with Democrats," said Ricketts."By the way, he's told his donors that's what he would do."

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As RedState has previously reported, Osborn’s “independent” label is so phony it doesn't even rise to the level of smoke and mirrors.

His positions on issues like abortion, taxes, and opposition to most of President Trump’s agenda are carbon copies of the Democrat Party platform. His campaign uses ActBlue, he's taking money Democrat-linked donors and operatives, and has received support from figures tied to the national party (for instance, Elizabeth Warren). 

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Nebraska Democrats have repeatedly treated Osborn less like a true independent and more like their best shot at knocking off a Republican in a deep-red state. And that's exactly what is happening here.

Osborn can call himself an independent all he wants, but Ricketts clearly plans to spend the next two months making sure Nebraska voters know exactly who is standing behind “Democrat Dan.” 

And in a state Donald Trump carried by double digits, that's probably the one thing Osborn can least afford to have voters thinking about when they cast their ballots in November.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help RedState continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | NEBRASKA | PETE RICKETTS | REPUBLICAN PARTY
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