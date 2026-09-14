California Passes Insane New 'GTFO' Law Blacklisting Anyone Who Worked for ICE

If California were a person, they would most likely be diagnosed as clinically insane.

In their latest bid to give the finger to the federal government, legislators in late August passed a juvenile, punitive law that would prohibit the state from hiring any agents who worked on immigration enforcement with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Border Patrol, or Customs and Border Protection (CBP) during Donald Trump’s second presidential term.

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It’s called the GTFO Act, which stands for Get the Feds Out, but which could be interpreted in a different, vulgar way. That, I am quite sure, is not accidental. State Assemblymember Mark Gonzalez (CA-84) and Sen. Maria Elena Durazo (D-CA) were behind the discriminatory act.

Even for the formerly Golden State, this is fourth-rate banana republic stuff.

Now that it's through the legislature, it’s headed to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s desk, where he will almost certainly sign it into law to appease his left-wing base as he preps for an all-but-certain presidential campaign. He has until September 30 to make it law.

If he does, expect the measure to be challenged in court — posthaste.

INSANITY! California just passed a bill awaiting Gavin Newsom’s signature that would ban state and local law enforcement from hiring former ICE officers.



No Republican votes. They call it the Get the Feds Out Act.



THIS IS INSANE.



The ban hits ICE, Border Patrol, and CBP… pic.twitter.com/aNmWvz7ogS — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) September 14, 2026



INSANITY! California just passed a bill awaiting Gavin Newsom’s signature that would ban state and local law enforcement from hiring former ICE officers. No Republican votes. They call it the Get the Feds Out Act. THIS IS INSANE. The ban hits ICE, Border Patrol, and CBP officers from Trump’s second term. Democrats say those federal cops do not share California values because they participated in raids. Police groups oppose it. Republicans call it authoritarian punishment for people who followed federal law. Newsom already signed a ski-mask ban for federal agents that courts blocked. Many expect this one to die too. California wants sanctuary for illegals and a blacklist for border cops. Upside down. Wrong. Dangerous.



This is America? Sure doesn’t seem like it:

Though primarily intended to prohibit ICE agents from becoming California police officers, Gonzalez and Rivas made the bill expansive enough that it excludes them from any public employment. With few exceptions, under the bill, any ICE officer or contractor involved in immigration enforcement between January 20, 2025, and January 20, 2029, would be ineligible for employment with the state as well as all California cities, counties, and other public entities. If signed into law, the bill will take effect January 1, 2028.

The preposterous act, which received exactly zero Republican votes, also threatens applicants with perjury charges if they try to shield their history of working for the feds. “I am introducing a bill today that draws a moral line here in California,” Gonzalez said back in February when introducing it. “We are calling it like we see it, like we feel it, respectfully, the ‘GTFO’ ICE bill. Because California will not be a refuge for federal abuse of power.”

Doesn’t it feel wrong on a deep level when states actively thwart the efforts of our constitutionally established federal government?

Businesses and residents have fled the state in droves because it seems the governor and the legislature are more about punishing the electorate than serving them. We can add qualified law enforcement to the long list of people and entities driven to seek greener pastures.

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Editor’s Note: Democrats are fanning the flames and raising the rhetoric by comparing ICE to the Gestapo, fascists, and secret police.

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