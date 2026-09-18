Uh-Oh: 'Moronic and Daft' Sunny Hostin Just Got a Savage Legal Threat From Nolan Wells' Friends

It looks like Sunny Hostin, one of the cohosts of the lefty gabfest The View, may finally have run her mouth too far, and she's being threatened with a defamation lawsuit if she doesn't apologize forthwith.

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At the center of the looming lawsuit is the story of Nolan Wells, the 18-year-old who tragically died over Independence Day weekend while partying on a small island a few miles off the coast of Mississippi. An official cause of death has yet to be released, but his body was recovered from the waters on the north side of the island and all signs point to an accidental drowning. Police have said they do not believe there was foul play involved.

All Hostin cared about, however, was the fact that Wells was black and the group of friends he was with that day included young white guys (as well as some who were mixed race). Her Pavlovian response was to cast blame on the white guys, saying, among other things, that there were "racial undertones" to Wells' death – her "proof' was that lawyer and race baiter Ben Crump had been hired by the family – and calling into question the behavior those who were with him.

Here's Hostin on the July 14 episode of The View:

Ben Crump has been retained by the family and is conducting an independent investigation, so much so, because it's happening in Mississippi. There are some racial undertones to this. He was the only black kid on an island full of kids that were white.

She then hinted that the white boys were hiding something and falsely claimed the teens hid Wells’ phone from his parents:

HOSTIN: There were three boys with him that were good friends with him. BEHAR: What are they saying? HOSTIN: They turned off their social media accounts. They say that they have cooperated with the police, but they took his -- they kept his phone and didn't give it to his parents.

Lawyers for those "three boys with him" have now fired off a blistering letter to Hostin, calling her “moronic” and a “toxic” liar, and demanding that she retract, delete, and apologize within 10 days for defamatory comments they allege she made – or she'll be facing serious legal consequences.

Nolan Wells' pals blast 'moronic' Sonny Hostin, mercilessly mock The View in blistering notice to sue https://t.co/r1dsapISRf pic.twitter.com/zkIfrhfBEa — New York Post (@nypost) September 17, 2026

“Your brand of ‘journalism’ is no Sunny Delight: rather, your ‘brand’ is toxic, moronic, and daft,” attorneys Edward Andrew Paltzik and J. Tyler Cox wrote to Hostin in the pre-suit demand letter they sent to her on Wednesday.

“We now understand why, instead of seeking justice, you now work for The View, a show that long betrayed any semblance of fairness, reason, or common sense,” they added.

The legal team zeroed in on comments Hostin made first on *The View: Behind the Table* podcast and then on the show itself, where she talked about “a lot of inconsistencies” involving Wells’ phone and allegedly deleted social media accounts and questioned why the “three boys” hadn’t been separated and interviewed by police.

She also claimed the three friends had kept Wells’ phone from his parents, but attorneys Paltzik and Cox say that simply isn’t true: they contend their clients were never in possession of the phone and had traveled to the island on different boats. In addition, they wrote, their clients were never alone with Wells, cooperated fully with law enforcement, and turned over their own phones for inspection.

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They also dispute Hostin’s claim that Wells was the only black person on the island, and argue that her comments basically painted the three young men as possible participants in everything from evidence tampering to murder despite, in their words, having “no basis in evidence or reality.”

“It is hard to fathom the pure negligence and recklessness you have shown through your multiple interviews regarding these young men and the tragic death of their friend, Nolan Wells,” the letter stated.

Hostin is an attorney and a former federal prosecutor, so she should know better than to toss out incendiary allegations like she did here. Maybe next time she feels the need to turn speculation into a televised spectacle, she’ll remember that the people she smears have lawyers, too.

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