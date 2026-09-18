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Watch: AI World Takeover Hits Snag As Fake Actress Glitches and Starts Speaking Chinese on Live TV

Rusty Weiss Follow @Rusty_Weiss
Sep 18, 2026 2:07 PM
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Watch: AI World Takeover Hits Snag As Fake Actress Glitches and Starts Speaking Chinese on Live TV
AI. (Credit: Unsplash+/Getty Images)

Perhaps fears of an AI takeover of the human race have been slightly overblown.

Tilly Norwood, an actress created entirely by artificial intelligence, glitched during an interview on Piers Morgan Uncensored on Friday, suddenly switching from English to Chinese while speaking with the host and accomplished Scottish actor Tom Conti.

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Norwood, a computer-generated performer being promoted as a new kind of Hollywood star, answered questions about her upcoming film before going silent and then speaking in a different tongue.

Morgan asked why it happened, and Norwood called the episode little more than a programming “hiccup.”

"I certainly didn't mean to start speaking Chinese or impersonate Piers. Sometimes my wires get a bit crossed, you know?" she responded.

Morgan, ever the inquisitive journalist, asked, "How often do you just randomly start talking Chinese when you're talking to two English people?"

The look on Conti and Morgan's faces when the AI actress begins speaking fluent Chinese is priceless.

I mean, this couldn't be more on the nose. We've got AI presenting itself as a harmless entity, with the backdrop of China running a propaganda machine to steer the rest of the world away from reaping the benefits of the technology, only for the lovely young actress to be revealed as a secret product of the CCP.

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I'm being a bit facetious here, of course. Dutch producer Eline Van der Velden created Norwood in 2025 through a London-based company. She was built to speak 30-plus languages.

What are the odds she slipped into Mandarin, though?

Don't worry, she "certainly didn't mean to start speaking Chinese."

We bet you didn't, Tilly. We bet you didn't. Oz never meant for the purple curtain to be peeled back either.

Norwood's hilarious glitch comes as researchers at OpenAI and Anthropic warn that leading labs are charging blindly toward AI systems they secretly worry might slip beyond control and "could kill us (humans) all by the end of the decade."

President Trump has dismissed the sensational warnings as a coordinated effort to force the United States to introduce onerous AI regulations while China continues to develop the technology.

He called those promoting the anti-AI messaging "traitors" among other things.

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"We already have tremendous CRIMINAL and REGULATORY power over these companies!" he wrote on Truth Social. "There is a SICK conspiracy going on against AI and Data Centers, and the only one that is happy about it is China. WHOEVER WINS AI, WINS!"

"We are leading China, and all others, and will continue to do so," added Trump. "Conspiracy Theorists, Treasonists, Traitors, and Leakers, BEWARE!"

It might be easy to laugh and dismiss the AI actress failing to stay in English for a very short segment. But it's a good reminder that the technology is half-baked, and that too much of the AI future is being built, trained, and controlled in places that don’t share our interests.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy RedState's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

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News Topics ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE | CHINA | DATA CENTERS | DONALD TRUMP | PIERS MORGAN
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