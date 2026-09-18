Ahead of the CA Gubernatorial Debate, Hilton Drops the Latest Becerra Whistleblower Tape

We are a little less than two weeks away from the September 30 California Governor's debate between Republican candidate and former Fox News host Steve Hilton and Democrat candidate and former Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra. This leaves plenty of time to remind the people of California and the world about Becerra's horrific record of corruption and his failure to protect children, and Hilton is on top of it.

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The latest whistleblower video dropped on Thursday, exposing how Becerra's HHS tenure saw children handed over to unvetted sponsors and trafficked into illegal labor, sexual abuse, or both.

In the Summer of 2021, MVM's Tarek Kadourah detailed his role and observations as a site supervisor responsible for transporting the children from the unaccompanied minor centers, like the Pomona Fairplex, to their purported sponsors. When asked by the video host whether he thought the children had been pushed into trafficking, Kadourah said, "Yes, I believe that did happen. I 100 percent believe it happened, and possibly worse, honestly."

MVM contracted with the Department of Health and Human Services, and Kadourah was "on-site, every day from morning 'til night directly, the liaison between Health and Human Services and the White House. I was the middleman, so I oversaw everything."

What Kadourah saw was indeed disturbing.

"The children always seemed to look like they were scared, and uncomfortable, and vulnerable, when they were supposed to be safe," Kadourah said. "To me, those kids looked like... there's no other way to say it, they were still being trafficked."

The video host asked whether he had conversations with the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents responsible for getting the children transported, and what those conversations were like. Kadourah said:

"They were worried, because, I mean, they felt like they were accomplices in a human trafficking operation. He was telling me every time he was dropping off some of those kids, they would immediately cry and refuse to get in the van or the vehicle of that sponsor at the dropoff site. "So, I asked him, 'Why? Did you ask the children why?' And they said, '[The kids] didn't know who those people were.' "When I said, well, the agents had paperwork from HHS saying that, 'Hey, this person was somehow related to that child: Uncle, Aunt, sister, whatever, right?' "None of it was verified."

This gives a window into how, after four years of the Biden administration, 25 percent of CBP agents had resigned or opted to retire.

Kadourah issued this damning indictment.

"So, Health and Human Services was giving us paperwork that was not frickin' verified. And all we were doing was picking up phone calls and saying, 'Oh, okay, you're so and so's uncle?' Whatever, and stamping it and moving it forward. They were treating it just like Becerra said: 'Like an assembly line.' That's exactly how it ran."

Kadourah said that he noticed the number of children refusing to go with the unvetted sponsors was becoming quite large, presenting a problem.

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"At this point, they were noticing a pattern. Where there was not just one or two children crying, refusing to get into a vehicle with strangers, but it's like 20-30 crying, saying, 'We don't know who these people are. That's not my Aunt and Uncle.' That raised a lot of red flags, and that's when they completely shut me out."

WATCH:

🚨 NEW BECERRA WHISTLEBLOWER: We were “accomplices in a human trafficking operation.”



Migrant children “cried and refused to get in the vehicle” after Becerra sent them to FAKE relatives. “HHS was giving us paperwork that was not frickin’ verified.”



Xavier Becerra turned HHS… pic.twitter.com/10a7fJVBBW — Steve Hilton (@SteveHiltonx) September 17, 2026

NEW BECERRA WHISTLEBLOWER: We were “accomplices in a human trafficking operation.” Migrant children “cried and refused to get in the vehicle” after Becerra sent them to FAKE relatives. “HHS was giving us paperwork that was not frickin’ verified.” Xavier Becerra turned HHS into the largest child trafficking operation in history. He CANNOT get away with this.

The website, "The Becerra Record," lays out the numbers of the children trafficked through Becerra's HHS.

As HHS Secretary, 479,000 Children were placed under Becerra's care. All unaccompanied minors who had crossed the Southern border and were placed under HHS custody. At least 100,000 were under the age of 13.





were placed under Becerra's care. All unaccompanied minors who had crossed the Southern border and were placed under HHS custody. At least 100,000 were under the age of 13. Becerra LOST 319,000 of those minors. And HHS had no idea where they ended up after the department released them.





of those minors. And HHS had no idea where they ended up after the department released them. The Trump administration has located 146,000 of the children, leaving 140,000 still missing today.

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As the site further states, Xavier Becerra "ran these camps. Now he wants to run California."

That's not a red flag; it's a warning bell.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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