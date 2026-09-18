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UT Austin Is Axing Several Woke Degree Programs, and the Left Isn't Happy

Becky Noble Follow @BeckyNoble65
Sep 18, 2026 3:00 PM
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UT Austin Is Axing Several Woke Degree Programs, and the Left Isn't Happy
Rattankun Thongbun/iStock/Getty Images Plus

There is a valid debate as to whether a four-year college degree is worth the time and money anymore. Many people graduate thousands of dollars in debt and can't get a job in "safe" fields like engineering or business. There have always been those "underwater basket weaving" degrees that we make fun of, but now, one university is calling it quits on what are ultimately worthless degrees, and it might be a big win for Conservatives.

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The University of Texas at Austin, the university system's flagship campus, will be ending enrollment in Women's and Gender Studies, Mexican-American and Latina/o Studies, and African and African Diaspora Studies as majors. The move comes as other universities like Texas A&M, Wichita State, University of Iowa, and the University of Toledo have cut similar programs. Students who are currently enrolled in those majors will be allowed to complete them.

The university has not stated that low enrollment is the reason for the cancellation of those programs; however, earlier this year it was reported that just 307 students were enrolled in these majors. They represent less than one percent of the 44,315 undergraduate students enrolled at the university in Fall 2025.

But before leftists can pull the required race and gender cards, a possible plan for these majors is consolidation into one diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) lollapalooza degree. But still, the DEI crowd is upset. Lisa Moore is the chair of women and gender studies at UT Austin and said:

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"Gender and ethnic studies have transformed the study of the humanities and social sciences, and now they are what they are. We can’t unknow what we know… It’s just not the case that we can believe that only a small slice of human beings are responsible for everything that’s good about the world."

For conservative academic watchdogs, the cutting of these programs was good news. Steve McGuire is a fellow at the American Council of Trustees and Alumni and tweeted that it was "the pedagogically responsible thing to do." Other conservative academics call the programs what they are. J.D. Haltigan is a research fellow at the Centre for Heterodox Social Science and tweeted:

"Excellent news. These programs are not ‘viewpoint diversity.’ They are ridiculous Leftist delusion[s] that have no place in truth-seeking institutions. They should be abolished entirely from every institution of higher-learning."

Rare specimens of conservative academics aside, isn't college supposed to prepare one for the real world and the job market? What job is someone with one of these silly degrees qualified for, other than teaching others the same worthless and biased knowledge? The only thing these degrees are creating is the next generation of Starbucks baristas. 

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Not only is Austin a college town, but even without that distinction, it is a super blue dot in a red state, so it might be a bit surprising that cutting these kinds of degree programs would happen there. But it's a good start; we'll take it.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy RedState's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

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News Topics ACADEMIA | CONSERVATISM | DIVERSITY, EQUITY, AND INCLUSION | EDUCATION | TEXAS
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