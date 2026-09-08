Major Plot Twist in Lindsay Clancy Case As Her Attorney Makes Bizarre Request of President Trump

Lindsay Clancy's defense attorney sat down Tuesday for his first interview after a mistrial was declared last week in the criminal case against the mother who admitted killing her three young children, and he had a rather peculiar request for President Trump when asked what's next for his client.

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Kevin Reddington, who became a darling of the pink-shirted brigade of women that showed up outside the Plymouth, MA, courthouse every day to cheer and weep for Clancy, was interviewed on Tuesday's episode of "Good Morning America," telling host George Stephanopoulos that his client is a "wonderful, wonderful person."

“Just a wonderful neighbor, friend, wife, mother,” Reddington continued. “I do feel a very strong bond with Lindsay.”

When asked about his harsh words for the lone holdout juror after the jury deadlocked at 11-1 – Reddington told the press, “I hope that guy can sleep well at night," outside the courthouse – Reddington doubled down on his criticism of that juror, telling Stephanopoulos "[the juror] acknowledged that he had reasonable doubt and then refused to apply the law. That’s what bothered me.”

This lone holdout, concluded the 75-year-old attorney, had "robbed" his client of a satisfactory outcome.

EXCLUSIVE: Defense attorney Kevin Reddington weighs in on the jury in Lindsay Clancy’s murder trial after jurors failed to reach a unanimous verdict, prompting a mistrial. pic.twitter.com/dQv8Q5wNnc — Good Morning America (@GMA) September 8, 2026

Stephanopoulos then asked what's next for Clancy. Reddington had previously given contradictory statements about a second trial, alternating between saying his client wouldn't be able to handle it emotionally and displaying extreme "bring it" bravado about the prospect of a new trial, but now says he hopes some kind of agreement can be reached between the two sides.

That's when Reddington made his unusual request of President Trump, asking that he consider a pardon for Clancy. “Mr. President," he said. "I would hope that you would consider this young lady … what she's been through, and consider a pardon.”

EXCLUSIVE: Lindsay Clancy’s defense attorney, Kevin Reddington, discusses what comes next for Clancy and calls on President Trump to grant her a pardon. pic.twitter.com/86PqkSiHHt — Good Morning America (@GMA) September 8, 2026

President Trump told reporters last week that he had been following the case, calling it "a horrible tragedy."

“Look, she did a horrible, horrible thing," stated the president. "Can’t be worse. But you’ll find out what the price to pay is. There’ll be a price. It’s going to be [a] mental institution or jail or something."

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President Trump doesn't have the authority to pardon criminal charges brought on a state level; he can only intervene in federal cases (which Clancy's is not). A pardon would have to come through the office of Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey (D), who notably signed a law last month opening the way for women to terminate their pregnancies up until birth.

Meanwhile, Reddington continues to argue that Lindsay Clancy was profoundly mentally ill at the time she killed 5-year-old Cora, 3-year-old Dawson, and 8-month-old Callan in January 2023, maintaining that the medical system had failed her.

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