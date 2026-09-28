AOC Goes Off the Deep End With Unhinged ICE Remarks at NY Town Hall

Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY-14) has been out testing the waters to decide if she's going to make a Senate bid or a bid for the presidential nomination in 2028.

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I think many are hoping she chooses the presidential nomination, because that's likely to be a crash-and-burn for her "career." If she picks the Senate option, she might actually stand a chance in the primary against Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) because there is so much leftist angst against him.

On Sunday, Ocasio-Cortez attended an event labeled "Students vs. Billionaires" at Cornell University, organized by their Young Democratic Socialists of America group.

She had immediate problems because they led a chant of the slogan "from the river to the sea," which many regard as antisemitic and anti-Israel. The group's president, Mina Petrova, and co-Chair Zoe Reisman led the crowd in the chant.

"Cornell is fundamentally a capitalist institution that prioritizes billionaires and profit over students and community and is controlled by CEO trustees that are profiting off of genocide and war," Petrova told the crowd at one point, triggering applause. "Here we stand as anti-imperialists and believe that nobody is disposable. We have a responsibility to stand in solidarity with oppressed peoples everywhere," Reisman said. "Student activism is not dead. Long live student resistance, and long live the student intifada."

But they didn't just talk about Israel. When AOC spoke, she lit into Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). This is a twisted, nutty take.

AOC: “We must abolish ICE. This is not an extremist position. ICE is not structured as any sort of recognizable law enforcement agency even if they are labeled as such. They are not subject or structured in any way to even resemble law enforcement. There is no accountability. You… pic.twitter.com/0iST7oTqwe — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) September 27, 2026

“We must abolish ICE. This is not an extremist position," AOC claimed.

Yes, it is.

Then she bizarrely claimed that it was "not structured as any sort of a recognizable law enforcement agency even if they are labeled as such." This is a common leftist fiction to try to invalidate the agency. It's been a law enforcement agency, started in 2003, established by Congress itself to enforce the laws. So what is she even talking about?

Plus, there was the Immigration and Naturalization Service (INS) before ICE, doing the same work of detaining and deporting people before that. All of this through multiple Democrat administrations.

AOC also attacked the private businesses involved in the detention centers. But that's also not new, having existed for at least 40 years. So acting like this is all new and evil is just ridiculous nonsense.

But she topped even that twisted take with this one. Listen to how she stokes the fear.

AOC issues a fiery warning during a New York town hall, declaring that ICE is a product of the post-9/11 "surveillance state establishment."



Addressing a crowd of over 1,000, the Democratic lawmaker warned the agency utilizes artificial intelligence and facial recognition… pic.twitter.com/Hs8m6XkcNt — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 28, 2026

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"They are a new agency created in the surveillance state establishment after 9/11. ICE is Palantir. ICE is AI. ICE is facial recognition. ICE is surveillance. And ICE is coming after you, regardless of your status."

Yeah, no. ICE is not "coming after you" — unless you are here illegally. She's trying to hoodwink these students who may have little understanding of history and immigration enforcement, who may believe what she's trying to sell. She doesn't want the law to be enforced.

Now, she's pitching a new fear. I thought, according to her, we were all supposed to be dead from the climate change disaster? Somehow I missed the world imploding. Yet they're the ones who want to control you by pitching fear — rather than freedom.

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