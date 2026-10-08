Hasan to Face WWII-Style Firing Squad; Pentagon Says Execution Will Be Livestreamed

In a plot twist that literally no one saw coming, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said Thursday that the execution of psychopathic jihadi Nidal Hasan is currently scheduled for December 3 at Fort Hood, Texas. He also revealed that the execution will be by a traditional firing squad, not a couple of anonymous shooters hiding behind a blanket, and the execution will replicate Hasan's murderous rampage. It will take place on Thursday at 1 PM; see Firing Squad, It Is: Trump Approves the Execution for An Enemy of the United States – RedState and We Now Know When and Where Nidal Hasan Will Be Executed — and There’s a Certain Poetic Justice to It – RedState.

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The venue was Hegseth's visit to San Diego to welcome home the crew of the USS Lincoln from 320 days at sea and a week of debauchery in Thailand. Jack Posobiec of Human Events and Real America’s Voice News broached the subject with Hegseth.

Secretary Hegseth was asked about the execution of Nidal Hasan: "No-brainer—execution by firing squad... Of course we're doing it at Fort Hood. We're going to do it at 1 o'clock—which is when he did it. It's going to be soldiers with rifles executing the firing squad." — DOW Rapid Response (@DOWResponse) October 8, 2026

I don't believe anyone's asked you on on air about this yet, and so wanted to get you on the record, Major Hasan," Posobiec said. "Huge news that came out." "Major Hasan, this news that came down regarding firing squad, can you tell us about how that came about and what led to that decision process?" "No brainer," Hegseth said. "Execution by firing squad. Army major betrays his country. Radical Islamist kills a bunch of Americans at Fort Hood. Of course, we're going to do it at Fort Hood and do it on a Thursday. We're going to do it at 1 o'clock, which is when he did it, and it's going to be soldiers with rifles executing the firing squad." "It hasn't been since World War II, since we've done that," he said. "Well, I kind of like the mentality we had in World War II, which was win, which was understand when the enemy attacks you stand your ground. So it was radical Islamist terror attack. Remember what remember what Obama called it? Workplace violence. I mean that's what we're up against. That's the world view we're up against is workplace violence." "We know what it is," Hegseth went on. "It was a radical Islamist attack in uniform inside the ranks, and so he's going to get a firing squad of soldiers, as it should be. And we'll make sure that people are able to watch it, that it's public, because people need to understand that this is there's serious consequences for these types of things." "Has Major Hasan made any final request, reached out to the president, anything like that, to your knowledge," Posobiec asked. "Don't care. We'll see him on December 3."

A follow-up report by the AP said the execution will not only be public, but also livestreamed. "Officials in the Pentagon clarified Thursday that the execution will be livestreamed and that more details would follow." Obviously, questions remain about whether the public can attend, whether it will be broadcast on streaming or TV, or whether select individuals will be able to view it.

This will be the first execution by firing squad since November 9, 1945, when Private Dan J. Lee was executed for the murder of a Filipino national. Military executions traditionally had military and civilian witnesses until the executions were moved behind the walls of the U.S. Disciplinary Barracks at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas.

I'm sure Hasan's simps are giving themselves CPR right now; see Nidal Hasan's Attorney Cries ‘Political Theater’ While Long-Delayed Execution Plans Finally Advance – RedState.

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